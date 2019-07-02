Shockers Red bottles up Ada Braves

DURANT — The Ada Braves’ American Legion baseball squad, limited to six hits, was on the short end of an 8-2 score with eventual champion Southwest Shockers Red Saturday at the American Amateur Baseball Congress Red River Tournament in Durant.
The Braves, now 3-13, now travel to the 60th Annual Glen Winget Memorial Tournament, scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday in Bartlesville. Ada will meet Mountain Home Arkansas at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, the Post 72 club battles the Springfield Hillcrest Merchants at noon and plays the Fort Smith Sportsmen at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Bracket play begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs through the 5:30 p.m. championship game.
Saturday, June 29
SW Shockers 8, Ada Braves 2
Ada’s only two scores came off a run each in the first and seventh innings.
Meanwhile, the Shockers pounded out 15 hits and took the lead for good with a single run in the third to go up 2-1.
Jarrett Ellis went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI for Ada. Teammate Ryan Makerney was 1-for-2. Creed Humphrey and Jeron Johnston were each 1-for-3. Humphrey doubled once and scored a run, and Rylan Reed also knocked in a run.
Starting pitcher Trey Havens, who just joined the squad for the first time, took the loss. Havens struck out two, walked none and surrendered five earned runs in five innings of work against the perennial powerhouse. Chance Perry pitched one inning of relief with two strikeouts, and a walk and allowed no earned runs.
Ellis’ RBI double to center made it 1-0 in the first inning.
Reed’s RBI groundout led to the other score in the seventh.
Michelle Artsberger, the tournament MVP, finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs, one run scored and a walk for the Shockers. Teammate Zac Delong ended up 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Starting pitcher Wyatt Johnson got the win. He struck out nine, walked five and allowed two earned runs in 6.1 innings of work. Shea Morrison of Harrah, a former Post 72 player, got the final two outs after the Braves loaded the bases in the seventh inning.
The Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
