SHAWNEE – The Ada Cougars went scoreless in the final 4:54, and the Shawnee Wolves closed the game with a 9-0 run in claiming a 45-35 victory Friday night at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts and Athletic Center.
The Wolves, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, improved to 4-1 on the year, while Ada — No. 5 in Class 4A — dropped to 5-2.
Ada pulled to within one point, 36-35, before Shawnee received three baskets from 6-foot, 4-inch junior Joe Maytubby during that closing run.
In the girls game, Shawnee’s Aubrie Megehee nailed a running jumper in the lane with 12 seconds to go as the Lady Wolves edged the Lady Cougars, 33-32.
BOYS
Shawnee 45, Ada 35
“We had opportunities and did a good job getting to the basket,” said Ada head coach Garland Parks. “We did a good job doing what we were trying to do. We just didn’t finish.”
Junior Jaxson Robinson led the way for the Cougars with 19 points. However, 16 of those came in the first half. He was only 1-of-4 from the field through the final two quarters.
“He’s a tough player to guard,” said Shawnee head coach Ron Arthur. “Our guys gutted it out. This team can play defensive and it showed tonight.”
Robinson did drain three treys in the game and corralled five rebounds on the night.
Sophomore Kaden Cooper had a big night on the boards and defensively for Ada. He pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked four shots to go along with two points.
Trey Havens tallied six points off a pair of 3-point buckets for the visitors.
Tanner Morris led Shawnee with 11 points, all of which came in the first half. He connected on three shots from beyond the arc and Maytubby, coming off the bench, recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Maytubby was 5-of-7 from the floor, and Morris was 4-of-7.
SHS point guard Jaylon Orange tallied eight points, including one 3-point basket, and nailed 3-of-4 free throws.
“Shawnee is a really, really good team. Playing Shawnee is only going to make us better,” Parks said.
Ada trailed 26-22 at the half but used a 9-5 run in the third period to force the 31-all deadlock at the end of three.
Havens canned both of his 3-pointers during that third quarter, the second of which led to the 31-31 tie. Jake Shannon nailed two free throws and Robinson had one.
Cooper’s only basket vaulted the Cougars into the 33-31 lead with 7:11 to go.
But Maytubby’s play down the stretch proved to be big for the Wolves. He had back-to-back baskets – one off an offensive rebound and the other off a drive. He later had a steal and a layup during that game-ending run.
GIRLS
Shawnee 33, Ada 32
Like the Ada boys, the Lady Cougars had a game-ending scoreless drought as Shawnee came away with the slim win.
Trailing 17-16 early in the third quarter, Ada put together an 8-0 run off an Alexus Hamilton 3-pointer (via a Shayla Wofford assist), a 3-pointer from Tatum Havens and another Hamilton basket, this time a 2-pointer, off a pass from Landyn Owens that put the Lady Cougars up 24-17 with 3:25 left in the third.
But the Lady Wolves responded with seven straight points as the teams were ultimately deadlocked at 26 heading into the fourth.
Ada held a 32-29 edge with 3:44 left before going scoreless. Shawnee managed to convert only 2-of-5 free throws in the final 2:22 before Megehee’s late basket lifted the Lady Wolves to the victory.
“It was a typical Ada versus Shawnee game. Both teams played great defense. We just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “Coach (Wendi) Wells had her group prepared, and I didn’t have us ready to play. We will have another shot at them at the end of Christmas break.”
The Lady Wolves were able to knock the ball away twice on the Lady Cougars’ final possession. An off-balance shot at the buzzer grazed the rim as time ran out on the Lady Cougars.
Twenty-one of the Lady Wolves’ 33 points came from the bench, as Esabelle Ramirez led the way with 10 points and Amaya Martinez added eight. Megehee, a starter, finished with six points.
Owens topped the Ada scoring with 10 points, and she also collected three steals and four rebounds. Amaya Frizell tallied eight points. She was 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Alexus Hamilton ended up with seven points, including one trey in a losing effort.
Joining Owens with three steals was Wofford. Frizell and Havens had two swipes apiece, as the Lady Cougars forced Shawnee into 21 turnovers.
Ada ended up with 15 miscues.
All four of the teams will do battle again Jan. 3 in Ada.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Dec. 20
GIRLS
At Shawnee
Shawnee 33, Ada 32
ADA 8 8 10 6 — 32
SHAWNEE 5 9 12 7 — 33
ADA – Landyn Owens 10, Amaya Frizell 8, Alexus Hamilton 7, Shayla Wofford 4, Tatum Havens 3.
SHAWNEE – Esabelle Ramirez 10, Amaya Martinez 8, Aubrie Megehee 6, Tristyn Napier 3, Alesia Thomas 3, Tatum Sparks 2, Kaylie Henry 1.
3-point goals: Hamilton 1, Havens 1 (A); Thomas 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
BOYS
At Shawnee
Shawnee 45, Ada 35
ADA 12 10 9 4 — 35
SHAWNEE 13 13 5 14 — 45
ADA– Jaxson Robinson 19, Trey Havens 6, Jake Shannon 2, Kaden Cooper 2, David Johnson 2, Austin Eastwood 2, Wyatt Brown 2.
SHAWNEE – Tanner Morris 11, Joe Maytubby 10, Jaylon Orange 8, J’Briell Easley 7, Ka’Veon Sharp 5, Isaiah Willis 4.
3-point goals: Robinson 3, Havens 2 (A); Morris 3, Orange 1, Sharp 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
