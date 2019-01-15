Shawnee steals victory away from Cougars

The Ada High boys basketball team looked like one of the best teams in the 2019 East Central Oklahoma Classic and still lost its final two games.
The Cougars traded blows with Shawnee throughout the game and even had a lead late in the fourth quarter in Saturday’s third-place contest. But the Wolves made enough key plays in the closing minutes to turn back Ada 50-48 inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Coach Garland Parks’ team, which suffered a three-point loss to Broken Bow in a Friday semifinal match, fell to 7-5 on the year. Shawnee, ranked No. 17 in Class 6A, left town with an identical 7-5 mark.
The Wolves tied the season series at 1-1 and will host the Cougars (No. 14 in Class 5A) in the rubber match Jan. 22.
Sophomore David Johnson buried a clutch 3-point shot with 2:10 left in the game that put the Cougars on top 48-46.
Darius Edwards of Shawnee tied the score after a drive down the lane with 40 seconds remaining.
After a timeout by Ada, the Cougars appeared to be ready to milk the clock for a last-second shot. However, Shawnee’s DeAndre Love foiled that plan when he stole the ball and passed ahead to teammate Jaylon Orange for a layup.
Ada called another timeout with 2.5 ticks left — it appeared there might have been more time left than that, but after a discussion by game officials no more seconds were added.
Jaxson Robinson took the inbound pass and heaved a shot toward the basket from near the halfcourt line, but it was off the mark and Shawnee held on for the victory.
The Wolves led 43-38 with 4:37 left on a pair of free throws by Isaiah Wills, but Ada battled back.
The Cougars scored the next seven points. Robinson started the run with a one-handed shot in the lane, Jake Shannon sank a baseline jumper and Johnson drilled a 3-pointer to put the home team on top 45-43 and set up the exciting finish.
Ada led 12-6 early before Shawnee used an 8-2 run to knot the score at 14-all midway through the second period.
The Cougars led 22-19 at halftime.
Ada hit three consecutive shots from 3-point land — two by Robinson and another by Havens — and the 9-0 run put the hosts ahead 34-27 at the 2:29 mark of the third period. Another strong Shawnee push to end the quarter put the Wolves on top 36-35 heading to the fourth period.
Robinson hit 6-of-11 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds. Tanner Gilliam played well in the paint and scored nine points and also had seven boards.
Havens and Johnson contributed six points apiece.
Love scored 11 points and went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Orange and Tanner Morris scored eight points each for the visitors.
Shawnee sank 16-of-18 free throws in the contest — a night after making just 6-of-16 attempts in an overtime loss to Collinsville in the ECOC semifinals — compared to a 5-of-9 showing by the Cougars.
Ada travels to Durant tonight.
Friday, Jan. 11
Broken Bow 59, Ada 56
Trey Havens launched a 3-pointer from right in front of the Cougar bench as time expired on a designed play, following a timeout that didn’t find its mark in the tough semifinal setback.
Jake Shannon had put Ada in front 56-55 when he got free inside the paint with 1:09 left.
Broken Bow answered on a Josh Jones drive to the basket that put the Savages ahead 57-56 with 47 seconds remaining.
Tanner Gilliam missed a pair of free throws, and Shannon chased down Broken Bow’s Quintin Owens to foul him and sent him to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1. However, Shannon was called for an intentional foul for grabbing his jersey.
Owens missed the first shot but made the second to put the visitors ahead 58-56 with 17.6 seconds remaining.
Havens nearly got a steal before the Cougars sent Jones to the line with 9.3 ticks left. He made one of two attempts to give Broken Bow its 59-56 left, setting up Ada’s final chance at the tie.
The Savages didn’t commit a second-half turnover (they had 10 before halftime) and were 10-of-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Ada hit 1-of-3 free shots in the final eight minutes.
Broken Bow hit five of its first six 3-point attempts to start the game and bolted to leads of 8-0 and 25-14.
Jaxson Robinson then began to heat up himself. He scored nine points in the second period and led a 15-3 AHS surge to end the first half with the Cougars on top 32-30.
Robinson got free inside the paint and scored after a nice bullet pass from Shannon to give Ada a 48-42 lead late in the third quarter. He finished with 22 points and nine rebounds and went 4-of-5 from 3-point territory to pace the AHS club.
Shannon scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Havens drained a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11.
Broken Bow got 20 points, six rebounds and four steals from Jones and three triples and 11 points from Jace Jordan.
