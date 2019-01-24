Shawnee runs away from Ada girls in second period

SHAWNEE — The Ada High School girls basketball team is still looking for the license plate information of the truck that ran over the Lady Cougars in the second quarter of a battle with Class 6A No. 3 Shawnee on the road Tuesday night.
Witnesses reported the tag read W-O-L-V-E-S.
Shawnee broke open a close game with a 28-9 surge in the second quarter and cruised past the Lady Cougars 64-40.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, fell to 10-5 on the year, while Shawnee stayed unbeaten at 13-0. Ada is back in action at 7 p.m. today, facing Heritage Hall in the first round of the 2019 Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle.
The Ada boys saw a seven-point, fourth-quarter lead dissipate in a tough 42-39 loss to the Wolves. No other information about that contest was available at press time.
The Lady Cougars outscored Shawnee 26-24 in the final two quarters but couldn’t dig their way out of the first-half big hole. Ada trailed 40-15 at halftime.
“In the first quarter, we executed our game plan. We kept the tempo slow and to our advantage,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “In the second quarter, they exploded for 28 points. We gave up 14 of those off of transition. The majority of the rest were on offensive rebounds. Shawnee is a very good team, but we didn’t help ourselves in the least.”
Amaya Frizell and Tatum Havens both scored 12 points to lead the Ada offense. Havens got all her points from four 3-pointers, while Frizell drained a pair of shots from long range.
Landyn Owens scored 10 points and hit one try for the visitors.
Makyra Tramble finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Shawnee. Lauren Fields also had 16 points to go with three steals. Ashley Kasterke added 12 points and four blocked shots for the hosts.
Shawnee defeated Ada 58-40 in a Dec. 21 matchup.
