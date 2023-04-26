Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier Tennis Tournament

Following are the results of the Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier hosted by Ada on Monday. The tournament had to be moved from Shawnee after a tornado that hit the town left the tennis courts there unplayable.
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Choctaw 37
2. Edmond Memorial 35
3. ADA 34
4. McAlester 31
5. Carl Albert 29
6. Duncan 28
7. Stillwater 26
8. CHA 19
9. Edm. Cimmaron 13
10. Durant 10
11. Shawnee 5
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Grant Hotella (Choctaw) def. Gus Byrd (Ada) 6-3,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Drake Cody (Ada) def. Josh Li (Stillwater) 8-3 (3rd Place)
2. Ryder Fielder (Ada II) def. Worth Bullard (CHA) 8-1 (11th Place)
1 Doubles: Matthew Anderson/Owen Moon (Ada) def. Albee/Mathis (Choctaw) 8-1 (3rd Place)
2 Doubles: Hollenbeck/Hollenbeck (Choctaw) def. Leyton Jacobs/Tyse Williams (Ada) 8-4 (5th Place)
Up Next; Ada boys at Junior High State Championship on Tuesday, May 9.
GIRLS
Team Standings
1. ADA 46
2. Edmond Memorial 39
3. Carl Albert 29
4. Durant 27
5. Henryetta 26
6. Duncan 24
7. CHA 23
tie Choctaw 23
9. McAlester 13
10. Edm. Cimmaron 10
11. Shawnee 5
12. Seminole 3
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Berkley Garber (CHA) 6-2,6-0 (1st Place)
1. Ella Key (Ada II) def. Grace York (McAlester) 8-6 (9th Place)
2. Sydney Layton (Ada) def. Emory Munson (Edmond Memorial) 6-2,6-0 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Baylee Boatwright/Taylor Cook (Ada) def. Smith/Stewart (Edmond Memorial) 6-1,2-6,(10-7) (1st Place)
1. Channing Ballard/Izzy Justus (Ada II) def. Cook/Gilbert (Duncan) 8-6 (9th Place)
2. Richardson/Trad (Edmond Memorial) def. Pierce Dougherty/Bentli Taylor (Ada) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Taylor Bean/Dani McTague (Ada II) def. Henry/Washington (McAlester) 8-3 (9th Place)
Up next: Ada girls at Junior High State Championship on Tuesday, May 2.
