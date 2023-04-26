Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier Tennis Tournament

The Ada boys captured first place and the girls finished third at the Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier hosted by Ada on Monday. Team members include, from left to right: (front row) Dani McTague, Taylor Bean, Ella Key, Kylee Witt, Bentli Taylor, Izzy Justus, Taylor Cook, Channing Ballard, Sydney Layton, Pierce Dougherty and Ryder Fielder; (back row) Drake Cody, Baylee Boatwright, Gus Byrd, Owen Moon, Matthew Anderson, Tyse Williams and Leyton Jacobs.

 Terry Swopes | Ada Athletics

Following are the results of the Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier hosted by Ada on Monday. The tournament had to be moved from Shawnee after a tornado that hit the town left the tennis courts there unplayable.

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Choctaw 37

2. Edmond Memorial 35

3. ADA 34

4. McAlester 31

5. Carl Albert 29

6. Duncan 28

7. Stillwater 26

8. CHA 19

9. Edm. Cimmaron 13

10. Durant 10

11. Shawnee 5

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Grant Hotella (Choctaw) def. Gus Byrd (Ada) 6-3,6-1 (1st Place)

2. Drake Cody (Ada) def. Josh Li (Stillwater) 8-3 (3rd Place)

2. Ryder Fielder (Ada II) def. Worth Bullard (CHA) 8-1 (11th Place)

1 Doubles: Matthew Anderson/Owen Moon (Ada) def. Albee/Mathis (Choctaw) 8-1 (3rd Place)

2 Doubles: Hollenbeck/Hollenbeck (Choctaw) def. Leyton Jacobs/Tyse Williams (Ada) 8-4 (5th Place)

Up Next; Ada boys at Junior High State Championship on Tuesday, May 9.

 GIRLS

Team Standings

1. ADA 46

2. Edmond Memorial 39

3. Carl Albert 29

4. Durant 27

5. Henryetta 26

6. Duncan 24

7. CHA 23

tie Choctaw 23

9. McAlester 13

10. Edm. Cimmaron 10

11. Shawnee 5

12. Seminole 3

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Berkley Garber (CHA) 6-2,6-0 (1st Place)

1. Ella Key (Ada II) def. Grace York (McAlester) 8-6 (9th Place)

2. Sydney Layton (Ada) def. Emory Munson (Edmond Memorial) 6-2,6-0 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Baylee Boatwright/Taylor Cook (Ada) def. Smith/Stewart (Edmond Memorial) 6-1,2-6,(10-7) (1st Place)

1. Channing Ballard/Izzy Justus (Ada II) def. Cook/Gilbert (Duncan) 8-6 (9th Place)

2. Richardson/Trad (Edmond Memorial) def. Pierce Dougherty/Bentli Taylor (Ada) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)

2. Taylor Bean/Dani McTague (Ada II) def. Henry/Washington (McAlester) 8-3 (9th Place)

Up next: Ada girls at Junior High State Championship on Tuesday, May 2.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you