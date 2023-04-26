Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier Tennis Tournament

The Ada boys captured first place and the girls finished third at the Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier hosted by Ada on Monday. Team members include, from left to right: (front row) Dani McTague, Taylor Bean, Ella Key, Kylee Witt, Bentli Taylor, Izzy Justus, Taylor Cook, Channing Ballard, Sydney Layton, Pierce Dougherty and Ryder Fielder; (back row) Drake Cody, Baylee Boatwright, Gus Byrd, Owen Moon, Matthew Anderson, Tyse Williams and Leyton Jacobs.