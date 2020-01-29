It’s been a bit over 24 hours since I learned about the death of Kobe Bean Bryant, his beautiful 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven other precious souls that perished in that helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.
I still can’t wrap my head around it. It’s hard to process.
Bryant was one of the most iconic figures, not only in basketball but in all of the sports world. So shocking. So terrible. Way, way too early.
The Black Mamba wasn’t supposed to die like that.
I was at my niece Chloe’s big 4th Rainbow Unicorn Birthday party. Little did I know, I was about to need all things rainbow and unicorn.
My friend James Brantley sent me a private message with a screenshot of a Google search titled “Kobe Bryant Dead.”
TMZ was the top hit, but I wasn’t buying it. There have been so many fake celebrity deaths that have made rounds on social media. I thought this had to be another one.
I quickly opened up my ESPN app, and there was nothing about Kobe Bryant on there. “Whew,” I thought.
I then decided to do a Google search of my own and at that time, I did find a real story about a plane crash near Los Angeles, but no names had been released. Still, this gave me an uneasy feeling.
Finally, about eight long minutes later, the story had been posted on ESPN’s website, confirming one of the passengers on that ill-fated flight was Kobe Bean Bryant.
I was extra huggy to all my nieces and nephews and other family members during the rest of the party. I was super sad inside but didn’t want to show it during Chloe’s big day.
I listened to ESPN on my Sirius XM radio all the way home and took many trips down memory lane.
My best friend of 40-plus years, Kevin Gray, was a diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan throughout our childhood and into our high school and college years. I never really latched on to an NBA team of my own (until the OKC Thunder arrived). I was more of an individual player fan. My favorite back in the day was Dr. J (Julius Erving), and later I grew to love Charles Barkley.
But thanks to Kevin, I watched plenty of Laker basketball.
It was great to watch Kobe and Shaquille O’Neal do their thing for those years as LA teammates. What a dominant duo they were.
Every time, and I mean every time, Kevin or I would be together and throw something in the trash, we’d yell, “Kobe” and try to swish it. Depending on how far back I was from said trash can, I might yell “Kobe for threeeee!”
And of course, we’d yell it during pickup games in the Gray family driveway.
Kevin called me Monday morning, and I immediately knew what he wanted to talk about.
“Can you believe Kobe is gone?” he said.
Neither of us could, and it’s still hard to fathom right now.
I remember fondly watching the final game of his career, when he hung 60 points on the Utah Jazz in April of 2016. Was there any other way the great Kobe Bean Bryant could go out?
Social media, particularly Twitter, was blowing up about Kobe’s death on Sunday. Current NBA players, past NBA All-Stars, superstars in other sports and even past and current high school athletes that I’ve had the pleasure of covering during my time at The Ada News were speaking out and sharing their feelings about the loss we were all experiencing.
What an amazing impact he made on millions of people.
Vanoss basketball coach Jonathon Hurt advertised a pair of size 14 Kobe shoes on social media a few months ago — just my size. So I messaged him and told him I’d take them. Boy, am I glad I did now.
I’ve babied them since then and rarely wear them outdoors. But Monday morning, even though the ground was super wet, I wasn’t leaving the house without them.
Hurt has been a Vanoss fan his entire life, too, and took the loss as hard as any Laker fan.
“He was a big part of me loving basketball. Growing up, I always admired his competitiveness, work ethic and how well-spoken he was,” Hurt said. “Above all that, I admired his passion for the game.”
Hurt said he’s spent days watching Kobe work his magic on a basketball court.
“I could sit and watch his footwork and different ways he could score from all parts of the floor for hours. He was a great defender too, because he was a competitor,” Hurt said.
Like the rest of us, Hurt has also has yelled “Kobe” after a shot toward the trash can or the basketball goal.
“A few days ago, I was hitting shots in practice, saying ‘Kobe’ afterward, just like I did when I was 16, playing ball with friends. Last summer, I was mad for a month because someone stole my Kobe Beethovens,” he said.
Ada High girls coach Christie Jennings has also been a longtime admirer of Kobe Bean Bryant.
“I’ve been a Laker fan as long as I could dribble a basketball,” she said. “I grew up watching Magic and Showtime. Then came Kobe Bean Bryant — the most fundamental player to ever play the game. His work ethic was unmatched. His will to win was like no other. I loved him as a player, but I admired his post-career even more.”
Kobe had become a huge supporter of the WNBA and women’s basketball in general. In an interview with CNN four days before he died, Bryant said women stars Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne were talented enough to play in the NBA.
“He has been an ambassador for women’s basketball for several years, and I’ve actually got to see him at the last few (Women’s) Final Fours,” Jennings said.
“Kobe has really helped push the women’s game in the last few years, when many of the superstars kind of laugh it off,” Hurt added.
Gianna Bryant could already ball at 13. She was destined to be a superstar and follow in the footsteps of her famous father. Heartbreaking.
“His most important job seemed to be a Dad and husband. RIP, Mamba and Gigi,” Jennings said.
Kobe’s post-NBA career was about to get every bit as big as his basketball days. He had already won an Oscar in his post-basketball work as a film producer, written one book and started another and was a mentor to many NBA players.
“A few years ago, he said if basketball was the biggest thing he accomplished, then his life was a failure. He couldn’t wait to see what he could do with the next 20 years,” Hurt recalled. “Coming from a huge fan, I really wish we could’ve seen his next 20 years. I’m still thankful for the impact he had on me, a legend gone way too early.”
We’ll never know how Kobe Bean Bryant, Act II, might have played out. But I can bet it would have ended in success and positively impacted many more people.
My thoughts and prayers are with all the family members who lost loved ones in that crash, but especially for the Bryant family — wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, daughter Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.
Kobe Bean Bryant is gone, but never forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.