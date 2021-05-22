Shannon receives Summit League honor at ORU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League officials announced the 2021 Outdoor Track and Field All-League team Tuesday, with a total of 116 student-athletes earning recognition for their performances during the championships, including fifteen representing Oral Roberts.
Ada High graduate Jake Shannon was one of those Eagles to earn the honor.
To receive the accolade a student-athlete must finish in the top three in an event category at the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships meet.
Shannon, along with teammates Chauncey Fourte, Devin Simon and Cameron Neely, finished third in the 4x400 Relay with a time of 3:12.83.
Shannon also finished seventh in the 400 Meter Dash at the league meet, held at the Lillibridge Track Complex Vermillion, South Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.