Former Ada High School multi-sport athlete Jake Shannon will suit up for Oral Roberts University tonight when the Golden Eagles battle Duke in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Tip-off for the contests between No. 5 seed Duke and No. 12 seed Oral Roberts is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
If you had asked Shannon if this is what he’d be doing tonight a year ago, he probably would have had a hard time believing you.
It’s been an incredible first season for Shannon, who is a sophomore for the Golden Eagles. Could he have written a better script for his initial year of playing college basketball?
“Not at all. This team is special and it’s been an amazing experience and I’m very thankful,” Shannon told The Ada News before heading out to Florida.
Let’s rewind and kind of recap how he got to this point and this huge college basketball stage.
During his senior year at Ada High School, Shannon received college offers to play football and run track but no school really showed great interest in bringing him in for basketball — even though he was a key piece that helped lead the Cougars to a berth in the 2020 Class 4A State Tournament. Sadly, those games were canceled at the last minute due to COVID-19 concerns.
Shannon finally decided to sign with Oral Roberts University to join its Track & Field program. And he had some success. During his time with the ORU track team, Shannon had eight Top 5 finishes with the 4x400 Relay team, including a pair of gold medal runs.
However, his coach at ORU flew the coop and Shannon decided to hop into the transfer portal. Then, one of the Oral Roberts assistant basketball coaches pulled him right out.
“I didn’t know what was next for me at the time,” Shannon recalled. “But then I got in contact with one of the basketball coaches and they gave me the opportunity to play here and I’m so thankful for it.”
Back to now. Shannon gets the opportunity to go head-to-head with a Duke squad that is making its 45th NCAA Tournament appearance and had landed in 17 Final Fours and won five national championships.
“I grew up watching Duke so it’s a crazy experience to be playing them, but we are ready,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for me and my teammates to showcase our talents.”
The Golden Eagles, who have the nation’s longest win streak at 17 games, are making their second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three years. ORU advanced to the Sweet Sixteen as a No. 15 seed in 2021.
Shannon is super excited to be a part of March Madness.
“Making the dance, I’ve been watching this tournament my whole life, so to be in it is a dream come true,” he said.
Shannon said he looks forward to two more years of Oral Roberts University basketball.
“That’s my plan. I’m going to start my masters and continue hooping and I’m looking forward to seeing what the next few years hold,” he said.
