Shaina Pellington to transfer from OU

Oklahoma sophomore guard Shaina Pellington will transfer, the program announced Monday.
Pellington, the Big 12 freshman of the year in 2017-18, averaged 13 points and made 12 starts this season,but didn’t play the last five games despite practicing with the team.
The Sooners finished 8-22 after being eliminated from the Big 12 tournament by Texas Tech last week. OU coach Sherri Coale indicated Pellington’s play in practice, and some games, was a reason her playing time declined.
Pellington had season-highs of 33 (Nov. 9, WKU) and 25 points (Jan. 30, at Kansas). She served a suspension Feb. 2 for violating team rules and played just four of OU’s final 10 games.
Asked if Pellington would play in the Big 12 touranment, Coale said: “Anybody who has earned the right to play in practice is going to play. I mean anybody. Clary Donica is a walk-on, and she might earn some right to get on the floor.”
Coale was asked if Pellington had been consistently poor in practice over the season’s final month.
“For all players, the reason that they get to get into games and play is because they earn it in practice,” Coale said. “When you do get an opportunity to get in a game and play, then what you do while you are there determines how much time you get in the future, if practice continues to be very good. That’s the case for everybody.
“When you go in, do you do more good things than bad things? Do you make more positive things happen for your team than negative things? Do you make the people around you better? Those are questions that we always ask of everyone, whether they are a starter or coming off the bench. That remains true across the board.”
