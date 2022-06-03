Seventh-seeded Cowboys thrilled to host regional at O'Brate Stadium

STILLWATER — Members of the Oklahoma State baseball team glued their eyes to the screen at the front of the meeting room, filling the space with lively applause as they saw their logo appear.
When the Cowboys gathered to watch the NCAA tournament selection show Monday morning, they knew they were hosting a regional, but they had yet to discover where they stood in the top-16 standings. The selection show revealed OSU is the No. 7 seed, meaning O’Brate Stadium will also serve as one of eight super regional sites if the Cowboys win their regional.
After sliding on a five-game losing streak late in the season, the Cowboys bounced back to win a series against Baylor and advance to the Big 12 tournament semifinals, saving their hopes of hosting. OSU checked in at No. 10 in the RPI with a 39-20 record.
“Obviously, the regular season and the body of work it takes to navigate not only our conference, which is super-strong, but the challenging nonconference schedule we played, I think really came back to reward us,” coach Josh Holliday said. “There’s a lot that goes into this. You heard the shared joy in the team.
“Kind of seeing what that regular season felt like and to see them getting recognized as a team, and to be awarded a host site, to do it at this facility and then to be recognized with a seed is a surreal compliment to our players and the way they competed.”
It also represents the realization of Holliday’s vision for O’Brate Stadium. Three years ago, Holliday wore a neon vest and hard hat as he stood at the new ballpark’s construction site, holding up a colorful rendering of the venue to show what the expanse of dirt in front of him would become. Now, the state-of-the-art stadium has been selected to host a postseason event for the first time.
The Stillwater Regional – set for June 3-6 – will feature Missouri State, Grand Canyon and Arkansas. OSU is matched up with Missouri State (30-27) at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN+.
The Cowboys defeated the Bears, 5-1, in a March midweek home game.
Although the Cowboys didn’t face Grand Canyon (41-19) or Arkansas (38-18) this season, they have history with both. OSU won a 2021 series with Grand Canyon but dropped the series to open the 2020 season.
The Cowboys faced Arkansas in a 2015 regional at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium and lost, 7-5, before falling to St. John’s to end the postseason.
Although O’Brate Stadium has never served as a regional site, this is the Cowboys’ fourth time to host during Holliday’s tenure. OSU was most recently chosen to host in 2019, but inclement weather affected the field conditions at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, moving the regional to Oklahoma City.
Ticket sales for the Stillwater Regional are happening in phases.
Fans with season tickets for sections 110-114, the corrals and the club level have a deadline of 10 a.m. Tuesday to buy tickets through Ticketmaster and ensure they can keep their usual seats for the regional, per an OSU news release. Those with season tickets for sections 105-109 and 115-126 can buy regional tickets beginning at noon Tuesday, and season ticket holders in the general admission sections will be able to pay for tickets starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, per the release.
Tickets will be available to the rest of the public beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the release states.
“Our fans are awesome, and they came out all year and supported us so well,” Thompson said. “It’s pretty special, the fact that our year was so good because of their support, and then also we get to host it and give them some more games here, too.”
OSU isn’t the only Big 12 school embarking on the road to Omaha in front of a home crowd. Texas, the team that eliminated the Cowboys from the Big 12 tournament in the Saturday semifinals, has also been tabbed as a host. OU was not chosen, despite winning the Big 12 tournament Sunday shortly after regional venues were announced.
The RPI plays a major role in regional selection, and the Sooners missed the top 16, instead occupying the 19th spot. The Longhorns finished at No. 16, six spots behind OSU.
Although Texas won two of three Big 12 tournament games against OSU, the Cowboys swept the Longhorns during the regular season. OSU ended the regular season with a 15-9 conference record. Along with sweeping Texas and Kansas, the Cowboys won series against Kansas State, OU, West Virginia and Baylor.
