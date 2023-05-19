Seven OU players nab All-Region softball honors

NORMAN — Oklahoma Softball had seven student-athletes named to the NFCA All-Region Central team, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced the honors Thursday.
Collecting First Team honors was sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl, catcher Kinzie Hansen, second baseman Tiare Jennings, third baseman Alyssa Brito and centerfielder Jayda Coleman. Senior utility player Haley Lee and senior shortstop Grace Lyons were both named Second Team All-Region.
Overall, this marks the eighth time in nine seasons that OU has had at least seven nominees selected.
The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third teams selected for each region. The all-region teams were voted on by NFCA member coaches from each respective region, and all the honorees now become eligible for selection to one of three 2023 NFCA Division I All-American teams.
For clarification, position players must play 50% of a team’s total games (60% of nominee’s total games at the nominated position). Pitchers must accumulate 100 innings pitched or 30% of team’s total innings pitched throughout the regular season.
The 2023 NFCA Division I All-America teams, voted on by the NFCA DI All-American Committee, will be announced May 31.
The Sooners play host to the NCAA Norman Regional this weekend at Marita Hynes Field, welcoming Hofstra, Missouri and Cal for the opening weekend of NCAA Tournament play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.