Seven local high school baseball and softball teams found out their regional tournament fates when pairings were released by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Monday afternoon.
BASEBALL
No. 6 Byng and No. 14 Latta will be heading to Rattan High School for a Class A Regional Tournament.
The Rams are 22-7 and ranked No. 3 and will meet Latta at noon in a first-round matchup. Byng will battle No. 11 Red Oak at 2 p.m. and the winners will square off at 4 p.m. with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
Consolation play resumes at 2 p.m. Friday with the regional consolation title game set for 4 p.m.
In Class B, No. 1 Roff will battle 16th-ranked Mulhall-Orlando at 2 p.m. with No. 9 Caney and No. 8 Glencoe to follow at 4 p.m at Tiger Field in Roff. The regional championship contest is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Consolation contests are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.
Two local teams will battle in the first round of a Class B Regional Tournament at Tupelo High School. The host and second-ranked Tigers will face No. 15 Asher at noon followed by a first-round contest pitting No. 10 Leflore against No. 7 Boswell at 2 p.m. The two winners will play for a berth at state at 6 p.m.
Consolation contests are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.
SOFTBALL
The second-ranked Roff Lady Tigers will host a Class B Regional Tournament. Roff will tangle with Caney at noon and No. 18 Pittsburg will face Bennington at 2 p.m. The losers of Game 1 and 2 will meet in an elimination game at 4 p.m and the winners will collide at 6 p.m.
Game times on Friday are set for noon and 2 p.m.
The 16th ranked Asher Lady Indians will head to Lookeba-Sickles for Class B Regional action. The host and fourth-ranked Lady Panthers will battle Cimarron at noon and Asher will meet Shidler at 2 p.m.
The losers of Game 1 and 2 will meet in an elimination game at 4 p.m and the winners will collide at 6 p.m.
Game times on Friday are set for noon and 2 p.m.
No. 12 Tupelo will compete in a Class B Regional Tournament at Turner. The seventh-ranked Lady Falcons will play Verden at noon and the Lady Tigers will meet No. 10 Grandfield at 2 p.m. in a tough first-round pairing.
The losers of Game 1 and 2 will meet in an elimination game at 4 p.m and the winners will collide at 6 p.m.
Game times on Friday are set for noon and 2 p.m.
In Class A, No. 16 Stonewall landed in a regional tournament at Red Oak High School. No. 4 Red Oak will meet Davenport in the noon opener before the Lady Longhorns tangle with Olive at 2 p.m.
The losers of Game 1 and 2 will meet in an elimination game at 4 p.m and the winners will collide at 6 p.m.
Game times on Friday are set for noon and 2 p.m.
