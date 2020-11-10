All seven local high schools will participate in the playoffs beginning with play-in contests Friday night.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released playoff brackets from Class 6A to Class C on Sunday.
Due to the number of games during the regular season that were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the OSSAA changed the 2020 playoff format, giving the option to every team in the state to participate in the playoffs.
Local teams Ada, Allen Konawa, Sasakwa and Sulphur would have qualified under the old format, but the Coalgate Wildcats and the Stratford Bulldogs opted in thanks to the new guidelines.
Following is a closer look at the play-in contests involving local teams.
Elk City at Ada
The Cougars welcome Elk City to Ada for a Class 4A matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Norris Field.
When the final coaches rankings for District 4A-2 were released, Ada (4-4 overall and 3-3 in district play) finished in the third spot with 68 points. Cushing was No. 4 at 67 despite owning a 23-21 road win over the Cougars.
It was close at the top too. Blanchard was crowned district champion with 104 points followed by Tuttle with 103. The Lions (7-2) handed Tuttle a 7-0 loss in Week 10 — the first setback for the Tigers (9-1) all season.
The Elks are No. 6 in District 4A-1 and are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the district.
The Ada-Elk City winner would face the Clinton-Harrah winner in Round 2 of the 4A playoffs.
Porter at Allen
The Mustangs host Porter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
District A-7 coaches voted Allen No. 4 after a 48-14 loss at Konawa in Week 10. The Pirates opted into the playoffs at the No. 5 team in District A-8. Porter finished the regular season 2-6 overall and 1-4 in district action.
The Allen-Porter winner would meet Gore in the second round of the Class A playoffs.
Canadian
at Konawa
The Tigers host Canadian at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a play-in contest.
Konawa was voted into the No. 3 spot by District A-7 coaches behind Wewoka (9-0, 7-0) and Okemah (7-2, 5-1). The Tigers are 7-2 and 3-2.
Canadian is No. 6 in District A-7 with an overall record of 2-7 and a 1-5 district mark.
The winner would match up with the Colcord-Stroud winner in second-round action.
Stratford at Tonkawa
The Bulldogs enter the postseason in the No. 6 spot in District A-4 and will make the 160-mile trip to Tonkawa to face the ninth-ranked Buccaneers. Tonkawa is the No. 2 team in District A-3 at 7-2 and 5-1. Stratford enters the play-in game at 2-6 and 1-4.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Stratford-Tonkawa winner would face the Dibble-Watonga winner in the second round.
Coalgate at
Christian Heritage
The Wildcats landed in the No. 6 spot in District 2A-4 behind No. 5 Comanche and ahead of No. 7 Marietta after handing the Indians a 7-0 loss Friday night. The Wildcats are 2-6 overall and finished 2-3 in 2A-4 play.
Christian Heritage was third in District 2A-3 with an overall record of 6-4 and a 4-2 district mark. The Crusaders won five of their last seven games.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The winner of this contest would face Frederick in the second round. The Bombers defeated Coalgate 21-0 earlier this season.
Bridge Creek at Sulphur
No. 10 Sulphur will entertain Bridge Creek in a play-in contest Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Agee Field.
The Bulldogs finished second in District 3A-2 after outlasting Lone Grove 41-32 in a key Week 10 matchup. Sulphur went 7-3 overall in the regular season and was 6-1 in the district. Lone Grove was third at 7-3 and 5-2.
Coaches in District 3A-1 voted Bridge Creek their No. 7 team. The Bobcats finished the season at 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the district.
No. 8 Anadarko awaits the winner.
Welch at Sasakwa
The fourth-ranked Vikings will entertain Welch in a play-in contest. Sasakwa enters the game at 7-2 overall and 4-1 in District C-4 play.
The Vikings hosted No. 5 Midway in a Week 10 matchup to decide the C-4 champion and the Chargers came away with a 60-42 victory.
Welch will represent District C-3 out of the No. 6 spot. The Wildcats are 1-8 overall and finished 1-4 in district action. Welch defeated South Coffeyville/Copan 52-6 for their lone win of the year.
The Sasakwa-Welch victor will meet Bluejacket in a second-round contest.
