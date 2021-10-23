The Ada High softball team had five players on the 2021 District 4A-2 postseason awards list released earlier this week.
The Byng Lady Pirates had two all-district players.
Freshman Bradi Odom was a 4A-2 All-District pitcher for Ada. Sophomore Jakobi Williams was the 4A-22 first baseman and both senior Amaya Frizell and sophomore Abbey Strong were named all-district utility players.
Ada sophomore catcher Rylynn Truett was named to the 4A-2 Honorable Mention list.
“It’s an honor for this program, especially considering how tough our district is, for these kids to be selected. They are all great kids who work hard and deserve some recognition. They represent us well,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry.
For Byng, junior Alexa Thompson was an all-district pitcher and junior Joelee Wiliams was a utility player.
“These girls are great representations of our program’s standards and expectations. I’m super proud of them,” said Byng head coach Markus Carr.
LADY COUGARS
Odom recorded 18 wins from the circle this fall for Ada. She struck out 137 batters in 144.1 innings. She finished her freshman campaign with a 3.49 ERA.
Williams finished the season with seven doubles, 31 RBIs and 20 runs scored and was solid defensively for the Lady Cougars.
Frizell hit one home run, five triples, 11 doubles and had 33 RBIs and 35 runs scored in a superb senior campaign. He hit .452 and also drew 10 walks. Frizell also had 12 stolen bases.
Strong batted .413 with four triples, three doubles, 13 RBIs and a team-high 36 runs scored. She also finished a team-best 20-of-21 in stolen base attempts.
Truett was outstanding behind the plate for the Lady Cougars She threw out 36 of the 56 runners that tried to steal a base this season and also had 12 pickoffs. She also had a triple, six doubles, 16 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
LADY PIRATES
Williams hit .322 with a home run, four triples, four doubles, 14 RBIs and 32 runs scored for the Byng team.
Thompson pitched a team-high 54.1 innings this fall for Byng and had 35 strikeouts.
The top All-District 4A-2 award winners included Player of the Year, Serenity Jacoway of Tecumseh; Pitcher of the Year, Isabella Hardeman of Classen SAS; Offensive Player of the Year, Emily Bingham of Tecumseh; Defensive Player of the Year, Ashley Larson of Perkins; and Coach of the Year, Chad Trahan of Tecumseh.
Other honorees are as follows, listed by school:
PERKINS: Catcher, Taylor Stanley; 2nd Base, Madi Kastl; Outfield: Ryllie Ship and Grayson Stanley.
SEMINOLE: Pitcher, Natalie Sewell; 3rd Base, Reese Street; and Outfield, Holli Ladd.
TECUMSEH: Catcher, Jessi Hull; Shortstop, Bristin Hayes; and Utility, Katelyn Fleming.
MOUNT ST. MARY: Utility, Lauron Smith.
CLASSEN SAS: Utility, Symonne Talley.
