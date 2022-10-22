Three Ada players and four Byng players were honored when the 2022 All-District 4A-2 awards were announced earlier this week.
Ada sophomore Bradi Odom was named one of three All-District pitchers, Ada junior Rylynn Truett was one of two 4A-2 catchers honored and Ada junior Abbey Strong was the pick for the all-district third baseman.
Odom finished with 13 wins from the circle this fall. She struck out 136 batters and walked 36 in 123.2 innings. She was also Ada’s leading hitter with a .427 batting average.
Strong hit .400 with 12 doubles, 14 RBIs and scored 34 runs as the leadoff hitter for Ada. She also finished the season with 25 stolen bases.
Truett is considered one of the top catchers in Class 4A. She hit .317 with 11 doubles.
Ada head softball coach Jeremy Strong said making the cut in District 4A-2 was no easy chore.
“There are a lot of really good players in our district. It was a tough group to get in to,” he said. “Two teams (runner-up Tecumseh and Perkins-Tryon) from our district made the 4A State Tournament. All three of our girls were well deserving of the honor. I’m happy for them. There is definitely no shame in not making 4A-2 all-district. It is loaded.”
Byng junior Alona Cooper-Rochovitz was named the District 4A-2 Defensive Player of the Year. Sophomore Hannah Word was one of three all-district pitchers, Joelee Williams was an all-district outfielder and Hailey Alexander was a 4A-2 Utility player.
Cooper-Rochovitz led Byng with a .420 batting average that included two home runs, one triple, 12 doubles, 25 RBIs and 32 runs scored. She also had eight stolen bases and made just four errors throughout the 2022 season.
Wort piled up 103 strikeouts with just 39 walks in 131.2 innings for the Lady Pirates as her team’s ace.
Williams hit .315 with four home runs, five triples, seven doubles and 33 RBIs for the BHS club. She also scored 25 times.
Alexander batted .393 with a triple, six doubles, 14 RBIs and 25 runs scored for the Lady Pirates.
“All four of our girls are all deserving of this recognition,” said Byng head coach Markus Carr.
“I think it says a lot about their work ethic, commitment and maturity. Their stats were very good but I think that was a direct result of who they are as individuals and the athlete they strive hard to be. I’m extremely proud of them and thank them for all of their hard work.”
Other 4A-2 Awards
Tecumseh standout Serenity Jacoway was named the District 4A-2 Player of the Year. Teammate Jessie Hull was pegged as the 4A-2 Offensive Player of the Year.
Ashley Larson of Perkins-Tryon was honored as the District 4A-2 Pitcher of the Year.
Veteran Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan was named the District 4A-2 Coach of the Year.
