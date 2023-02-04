It was one of the most bizarre endings of a college basketball game this sports writer has ever seen.
Veteran East Central University radio play-by-play man Kenny Morrison agreed. And we’ve both seen our fair share of college basketball games.
Let’s set the stage.
The East Central University women’s basketball team was playing Arkansas Tech Thursday night inside the Tucker Coliseum. The Golden Suns had the basketball with a one-point lead, 68-67. The possession started with about 40 seconds left in the game.
Arkansas Tech guard Kaley Shipman drove down the lane and had the ball poked away by ECU defender Izzy Cummins.
East Central freshman Tatum Havens dove on the loose ball and she and a couple of her ECU teammates calling for a timeout.
It looked routine that the Tigers had forced a turnover and had called their final timeout with 13.3 seconds left in the game.
ATU radio announcer Sam Strasner even called it that way until things started to go in a very different direction.
East Central wasn’t granted a timeout. A jump ball was called even though Havens clearly had possession before any Arkansas Tech player had gotten involved in the play. But that’s not even the worst part.
While the one game official — whose name will not be used to protect the guilty — was signaling jump ball, ECU’s Kennedy Cummings was still trying to get a timeout called for her team.
That same official then handed out a technical foul to Cummings.
What did Cummings say that drew the technical you ask? Good question. But nothing. She was just asking for a timeout but got a different “T” instead.
The explanation the game official gave to the ECU coaching staff: “She was asking for a timeout too aggressively.”
I can’t make this stuff up.
Morrison was still shaking his head about the whole turn of events Friday morning. He couldn’t believe his eyes as it was happening live and the video replay didn’t help.
“She looked at Kennedy Cummings and said you’re too aggressive in calling a time out. That’s a technical. I’ve never seen that in my life. Those were her words to the coaches. She was too aggressive in calling the timeout,” he confirmed.
Even with a jump ball, the Golden Suns would have retained possession with about three seconds left on the shot clock. In all likelihood, ECU would get the ball back down one with a shot to win the game.
Instead, Shipman made the two technical free throws and two more after being fouled during the ensuing inbounds play and the Golden Suns went on to claim a 74-67 victory.
The Tigers had battled all the way back from a 48-29 deficit to give themselves a chance to win, only to see that chance get taken away. During the heart of the ECU comeback, the Tiger defense had forced Arkansas Teach to miss six of seven field goals and commit five turnovers during a four-minute span.
“What is so bad, and I know they’re human and people make mistakes, but we were down by 19 in a place we’ve never won at against a really good team in the league,” Morrison said. “We just played our tails off — I mean unbelievable — to get back to within one. So now we can play it out with 40 seconds left. What hurts is they took it out of the hands of the players in the most ridiculous way I’ve ever seen.”
The Tigers are now 7-11 overall and 4-10 in Great American Conference play. They still have a path to the GAC postseason tournament, but a road win over the talented Golden Suns would have made a playoff push a bit easier.
It was a raw deal for Heather Hurt’s group of fighters.
“They’re resilient. They’ll bounce back. But you just hate it for the kids,” Morrison said.
Hurt declined to comment on the situation directly but did issue a statement to The Ada News Friday afternoon.
“It was a terrible ending to a great comeback,” she said. “I’m super proud of how they fought back. They played with a lot of heart and toughness.”
