TAHLEQUAH — The Ada High girls basketball team nearly dug itself out of a nine-point halftime hole before falling to host Sequoyah-Tahlequah 51-49 Tuesday night.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, saw its 12-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 16-4, while Class 3A No. 20 Sequoyah-Tahlequah improved to 12-9.
In the boys contest, the Cougars forged an early double-digit lead and knocked off the host Indians 62-47.
The Ada boys improved to 12-9, while Sequoyah-Tahlequah dipped to 3-18.
The AHS squads will host a pair of ranked McAlester teams Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
GIRLS
Sequoyah 51, Ada 49
The Lady Cougars trailed 28-19 at halftime before watching a fourth-quarter rally fall just short.
“We have to be better from the top to the bottom and that includes me,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings told The Ada News. “You can’t go on the road in that environment and leave the game in someone else’s hands. We didn’t take care of business early and played catch-up the entire game. This will be a wake-up call and we will get better because of it.”
A putback by Shayla Wofford got Ada within 49-46 with just 45.9 seconds left in the game.
After forcing a Lady Indian turnover, the Lady Cougars missed a pair of 3-pointers that would have tied the contest.
Ada was forced to foul Sequoyah’s Carey Folsum and she sank two clutch free throws with 12.9 ticks remaining that put the hots on top 51-46.
Freshman Sania Richardson buried a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left to cut the Sequoyah led to 51-49.
Following timeouts by both teams, Richardson looked like she had forced a turnover by poking the ball away from a Sequoyah player but she whistled for a foul with 4.1 ticks remaining.
Jacklyn Soap of Sequoyah missed the front end of the 1-and-1 and Wofford grabbed the rebound and quickly got the ball to Richardson. She hurried down the floor, took two steps past halfcourt and heaved up a 3-pointer that was off the mark as time expired.
The Lady Indians knocked down 11 3-pointers in the game, most coming during the first half.
“Kudos to Sequoyah. They shot the ball very good at home,” Jennings said.
Annaston Brown paced the Tahlequah offense with a game-high 23 points that included five 3-point baskets. She was the only Sequoyah player to hit double figures.
Rylee Bush buried three 3-pointers for all nine of her points, while Folsum was next with seven points.
Richardson led the Ada scoring with 22 points, including a pair of triples. Amaya Frizell also hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 points for Ada. Wofford was next with six and Abbey Strong followed with five.
“We’ve got to put this one behind because we have a big game Friday against a good McAlester team,” Jennings said.
BOYS
Ada 62, Sequoyah 47
The Cougars raced out to leads of 18-12 and 37-24 by halftime to take control early.
“This was another good victory leading up to the playoffs,” said Ada boys coach Kyle Caufield. “I thought we did a good job as a group taking care of the basketball and being patient offensively against their zone. We were very efficient offensively and shot the ball well.”
Devon MacCollister and Andrew Hughes led the AHS offensive attack with 17 points apiece. Cooper Patterson hit a pair of 3-point shots for his six points. Josh Murray also scored six for the visitors.
Camryn Reed and George Maddox followed with five points each.
Freshman Alex Elizondo paced Sequoyah-Tahlequah with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Kellan Jones and Jayden Harvey just missed double figures with nine points each. Harvey’s total came on the strength of three 3-point shots.
The Indians sank 6-of-7 free throws in the contest compared to an 8-of-10 effort by Ada.
