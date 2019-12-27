Sequoyah-Tahlequah hit 10 of its first 16 field goals and held Jones at bay in the fourth quarter of a 56-46 win over the Lady Longhorns Friday night in the semifinals of the 43rd Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
The semifinal showdown featured a battle of two of the top teams in Class 3A in the top-ranked Lady Indians (8-1) and No. 4 Jones (5-1).
Sequoyah-Tahlequah led 20-12 after the hot start, but Jones got a 3-pointer from sharpshooter Bailey Ely and a fast-break basket by Caley Young in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter to get the Lady Longhorns within 20-17.
The Lady Indians finished the second period on a 10-5 run and led 30-22 at halftime.
Young scored nine of her 11 points in a big 14-11 third-quarter spurt by the Lady Longhorns and her old-fashioned three-point play at the 1:18 mark gave her team a 36-35 advantage. She registered a double-double with 11 rebounds.
The Lady Indians responded with an 8-0 run — including a three-point play and a putback by Bailey Davis — that put Sequoyah-Tahlequah back on top 43-36 with 6:11 left in the fourth quarter.
Jones got within six on a putback and three-point pay by Tirzah Moore with 2:21 left that made it 48-42, but the Lady Longhorns couldn't get closer.
Small Goudeau scored 13 points and had six steals and four rebounds for Sequoyah Tahlequah. Jordan Gann hit 6-of-7 field goal and also finished with 13 points and grabbed a team-best eight rebounds for the winner. Lexy Keys chipped in eight points.
Bailey Ely hit four 3-pointers and helped Jones stay close with 14 points. Tirzah Moore also hit double digits with 11 points and had five blocked shots.
Sequoyah-Tahlequah will play for the Mid-America championship at 8 p.m. Saturday, while Jones slides into the 6:30 p.m. third-place contest.
