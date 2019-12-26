Sequoyah-Tahlequah cages Lady Bobcats

Hydro-Eakly entered the Mid-America Classic undefeated and had coasted by most of its opponents.
The shoe was on the other foot Thursday in a first-round battle with high-powered Sequoyah-Tahlequah.
The Lady Indians held Hydro-Eakly to a single point in the second quarter en route to a 37-15 halftime lead and coasted past the Lady Bobcats 55-47.
Sequoyah-Tahlequah, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, improved to 7-1 on the year, while Hyrdo-Eakly — No. 1 in Class A — dropped to 8-1.
The game wasn't quite as close as the score might indicate. After Daryl Hooper buried a 3-pointer with 4:19 to play, the Lady Indian led 53-35. Hydro-Eakly ended the game with a 12-2 run.
The Lady Indians used a 9-0 run that ended the first quarter and carried over into the second period to grab a 30-14 lead. Jessica Mackey's layup on a fast break capped the run for Sequoyah-Tahlequah at the 4:54 mark of the second period.
Sequoyah-Tahlequah then scored the final seven points of the quarter to take a 37-15 lead at halftime.
Smalls Goudeau led a balanced Sequoyah-Tahlequah offense with 16 points to go with seven rebounds. Hooper scored 13 points off the bench for the Lady Indians. Lexy Keys added 10 points, five rebounds and four steals for the winners, who out-rebounded Hydro-Eakly 34-23.
The Lady Bobcats got 18 points from Rachel Barry, who finished 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Kira Berkey added 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Sequoyah-Tahlequah plays Jones at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a big semifinal game and Hydro-Eakly and Hartshorne will start Friday's action at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.