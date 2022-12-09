NORMAN — It was unclear where Oklahoma would end up for its bowl game heading into Selection Sunday.
The most popular projection had the Sooners going to the Guaranteed Rate bowl to face Wisconsin. The Badgers were indeed selected for that bowl, but they’ll be facing Oklahoma State.
The Sooners got the Cheez-It Bowl instead, but they’ll be facing a much tougher opponent in Florida State.
The 13th-ranked Seminoles will meet the Sooners at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff on Dec. 29. It’ll be the eighth matchup between the two teams, with the Sooners winning six of the seven. Most notably, the Sooners defeated the Seminoles in the 2000 national title game.
The Sooners won’t be the favorite to win this time. But for OU coach Brent Venables, it’s an opportunity for the Sooners (6-6) to end a tough season with momentum.
“It is an opportunity to continue to build your team, to try to create momentum, improve, develop confidence,” Venables said during a Zoom call Sunday. “[We’ll] certainly be on a stage where you can continue to sell your program and a vision to both your current players and certainly [to] recruits that will be watching.
“So for us, it’s a great, great opportunity just to be able to match up with a team with the speed and the talent and certainly the history and tradition.”
But it won’t be easy to do against the Seminoles, who won their last five games of the regular season.
Here’s three things to know about the Sooners’ opponent in the Cheez-It Bowl:
1. QB Jordan Travis leads high-powered Seminole offense
The Seminoles have been one of the best offenses in the country. They rank 17th nationally in scoring offense (36.2 points per game) and 13th in total offense (475.7 yards per game).
The engine has been their quarterback.
Travis has posted solid passing numbers, completing 199-of-315 (63 percent) of his passes for 2,796 yards, 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions. But he’s been particularly effective as a runner. He’s recorded 367 rushing yards (4.9 per carry) and is second on the team in touchdowns (7).
The Sooners have struggled all season against dual-threat quarterbacks, and they’ll have their hands full with Travis.
“Jordan Travis is as dynamic and explosive as an offensive player as there is in the country,” Venables said.
There are several good playmakers surrounding him, too. Running back Trey Benson leads the team in rushing yards (965) and touchdowns, but fellow running backs Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili each have over 440 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Johnny Wilson leads the receiving corps with 695 yards and five touchdowns. He ranks ninth nationally in yards per reception (19.9).
2. Seminoles just as good on defense
They’ve been one of the most complete teams in football.
The Seminoles rank 18th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) and 14th in total defense (307.2 yards allowed per game).
They’re led by Jared Verse, who ranks 16th nationally in sacks (14.5) while adding 7.5 sacks. The Seminoles have 34 sacks as a team.
They do rank 61st in rushing defense and have struggled against opposing rushing attacks, making it pivotal for the Sooners to establish the run game. However, FSU has surrendered the third-fewest passing yards in the country this season, allowing just under 160 yards per game.
3. Seminoles could have most of their key players
Activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal has been at an all-time high and unpredictable. The Sooners have had 12 players, including wide receiver Theo Wease and quarterback Nick Evers, announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Other OU departures via the transfer portal include defensive lineman Josh Ellison, defensive backs Jordan Mukes, Joshua Eaton, Kendall Dennis and Bryson Washington, wide receiver Brian Darby, defensive linemen Cedric Roberts and Alton Tarber, quarterback Ralph Rucker and offensive lineman Brey Walker.
That hasn’t been the case for the Seminoles. Only four of their players have entered the transfer portal.
Bowl game opt-outs will further leave the Sooners shorthanded. OU coach Brent Venables confirmed Sunday that running back Eric Gray, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and offensive linemen Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris won’t play in Orlando.
As of Wednesday, the Seminoles haven’t had any key players opt out. Verse told the media he would likely play and Jammie Robinson, the team’s leading tackler, confirmed he will play. Travis has already confirmed that he will be returning for the 2023 season.
There’s still three weeks before the bowl game, and a lot can change for both teams. But for now, it appears the Seminoles will have an advantage when it comes to player availability.
Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State
Time: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Camping World Stadium
Records/Rankings: FSU 9-3 (5-3 ACC), No. 13 CFP; OU 6-6 (3-6 Big 12), unranked
TV: ESPN
