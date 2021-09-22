Seminole shuts down Ada offense

SEMINOLE — The Ada High softball team got a great outing by freshman pitcher Bradi Odom in a District 4A-2 battle with Seminole on the road Monday night.
However, Seminole ace Natalia Sewell was just a little bit better in the Lady Chieftains 3-0 win over Ada.
The Lady Cougars dropped to 15-7 on the year and 5-3 in the district. Seminole improved to 12-9 on the season and 6-4 in district play. Coach Taylor Henry’s club traveled to Perkins-Tryon Tuesday for another district matchup. Perkins entered Tuesday’s game 21-4 overall and 9-1 in 4A-2 contests.
Sewell struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one Ada hit in seven stellar innings for Seminole. Odom struck out seven, walked five and allowed just four hits and two earned runs in six innings of work.
Ada’s best scoring opportunity came in the top of the third inning. Ariana Munoz hit a ground ball up the middle for the Lady Cougars’ only base hit with two outs. After Munoz stole second, Abbey Strong was hit by a pitch. However, Sewell stranded those two AHS base runners with a strikeout. She retired the final 12 batters she faced to end the game.
Reese Street scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fourth inning for the game’s first run. The Lady Chieftains then picked up two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Holli Ladd ripped an RBI triple with one out and raced home on a two-out, RBI single by Street — who led the SHS offense by going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
