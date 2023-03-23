Second-ranked Roff pops Preston

PRESTON — Hurler Tallen Bagwell allowed just one hit through four innings and the Roff Tigers shut down Preston 7-1 in a Monday night road game.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 4-3 on the year heading into the 2023 Rattan Spring Classic. The Tigers are scheduled to meet Hugo at 2 p.m. today in a first-round matchup. Preston, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, lost for the first time, falling to 4-1.
Preston grabbed a 1-0 lead after Kaden Dean led off the bottom of the first with a walk and Luke Hankins followed with an RBI double.
Roff pushed across four runs in the top of the second inning, highlighted by Dylan Reed’s two-RBI double.
Brand Wilson led off the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run to make it 5-1.
After scoring an error-aided run in the sixth, Roff scored its final run of the game on an RBI hit by Trey Humphers with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
Cade Baldridge and Bill McCarter had the only other Roff hits in the game.
Bagwell struck out three and walked two in four solid innings to pick up the mound win. Wilson finished up for Roff in relief. He struck out two, walked one and allowed two hits in the scoreless stint.
Cooper Ausbrooks absorbed the loss for Preston. He struck out nine, walked five and allowed four earned runs through five full innings.
