ROFF — The Stratford Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with high-powered Roff for over three quarters of their Pontotoc Conference matchup Tuesday night.
However, the host Tigers ended the game with a pivotal 19-7 run and finally pulled away in a 67-51 victory before a boisterous crown inside the Roff gymnasium.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 20-1 with its seventh straight win. Upset-minded Stratford dropped to 11-7.
Roff head coach Larry Johnston said he wasn’t a bit surprised that the Bulldogs gave his team a run for its money.
“They have made a really good transition throughout the year,” Johnston said of coach Ray Ardery’s team.
“They played here at the conference tournament last month and they are a completely different team. Saturday we had a big win at Velma and I headed over (to Stratford) Saturday night to watch them. They had our respect,” he said. “We had a pretty good idea coming in that this would be a tough one tonight. They’ve been playing well. It wasn’t an accident that this was a good one for a long time tonight. Coach Ardery does a good job. Stratford is as good as anybody we’ve played in a long time.”
Roff jumped out to an early 15-8 lead but Stratford responded by scoring 10 of the next 13 points to tie the score at 18-18 early in the second quarter.
It was still tied at 24-all after two free throws by Brisyn Markovich at the 2:36 mark before Roff carried a 29-27 lead into the halftime break.
With the game knotted at 34-34, the Tigers tried to pull away with a 7-0 run that put the home team on top 41-34. That RHS surge included a 3-pointer by Drew Sheppard, two free throws following a technical foul on Stratford’s bench and an easy basket on an inbound play by Conner Owens.
However, Stratford got back-to-back 3-pointers from Payton Wood — including one that beat the third-quarter buzzer — that trimmed the Roff lead to 41-40 heading into the fourth period.
After Markovich scored on a nifty fast-break bucket to get Stratford within 48-44 with just under six minutes left in the game, the Tigers finally took off.
Roff reeled off an 18-3 run and after Owens hit a pair of free throws with 2:01 remaining, the Tigers were in full control with a 66-47 lead.
Ardery said his team ran out of gas late in the final period.
“Coach Johnston does a great job with his rotation, keeping guys fresh. The way they are able to rotate guys in and make you play an up-tempo game proved to be too much for us to handle late,” Ardery said. “I thought we did a good job breaking their pressure through three quarters but they wore us down in the fourth, which resulted in some mental lapses. I’m proud of our guys for the effort and intensity they played with.”
Johnston said his club was a little better on defense down the stretch.
“It really does sound simple. For us, if we’re really solid defensively it changes everything,” he explained.
“Stratford did a good job of breaking us down and moving the basketball and attacking and getting easy stuff,” he continued. “We weren’t as good as we needed to be at just some simple things. We’re explosive and we know that. But sometimes we just rely on being explosive instead of just grinding and being great. That’s what this group can do against a lot of people.”
Roff got a huge night from senior standout Trayson Miller, who finished with an impressive double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds. Miller sank 7-of-8 free throws, had three steals and dished out a handful of assists.
Johnston said he enjoyed watching Miller’s game expand through his prep career.
“He did a great job. At times in the past, he’s kind of been all or nothing on some things. He has really figured out how to make a major impact,” he said. “He’s done a great job of taking whatever the defense is giving. He’s a good player and a lot of people load up on him. But we have a bunch of good players that can play well off of each other. We definitely jumped on his back tonight, but other guys were ready when it was their chance.”
Wil Joplin scored 12 points for Roff on just seven field-goal attempts. Dylan Reed also reached double figures with 10 points and Owens followed with nine points and nine rebounds.
Wood led the Stratford offense with 18 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. He also had three steals. Markovich followed with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Roff is at Latta tonight and at Kingston Saturday night.
Stratford hosts Asher Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.