LATTA — Silo standout junior Tiana Ellison had the ball in her hands in the paint with the Lady Rebels trailing by three late in the game. The Lady Rebels needed a big play.
Instead, it was Latta senior Chloe Miller who made one. She swiped the ball from Ellison and that steal led to a pair of clutch free throws from Brooklyn Ryan that helped seal the Lady Panthers’ 37-30 victory in a battle of two of the top teams in Class 2A.
The second-ranked Lady Panthers improved to 14-3 on the year, while No. 7 Silo — which has now lost consecutive games to No. 3 Dale and Class 3A No. 11 Kingston and Latta — fell to 9-5.
“These games are fun — fun for kids to play in and fun for coaches to coach in. I’m glad we came out on top. That made it even more fun,” said LHS head coach Bruce Plunk. “All of our kids, even our bench, contributed well. I was pleased with our team effort.”
Ellison appeared ready to try and score through a triple team with 35 seconds left in the game and Latta leading 33-30. But Miller had other ideas.
“Chloe was excellent. She still has so much untapped potential. She’s a talented athlete but she can still do so much more,” Plunk said.
Silo’s Charlie Hampton scored on a strong inside move to get the Lady Rebels within 32-30 with 1:16 to play. A free throw by Jaylee Willis with 52.2 ticks left put Latta on top by three and led to Miller’s big takeaway.
Despite a rough shooting night, Ellison still scored a game-high 16 points to go with nine rebounds and four blocked shots. But she did all of her scoring damage through the first three quarters.
“She’s really good. I had four on her at one time. She got her points, but we limited their runs. And she didn’t score in the fourth quarter,” Plunk said.
The game went back and forth the entire way until the final minute. Silo led 12-11 after the first quarter and Latta was on top 17-16 at halftime.
Neither team led by more than two points in the entire third quarter, which ended with Latta holding a slim 24-23 advantage.
Silo’s Presley McKnight hit a 3-pointer and followed with a pair of free throws to open the fourth period and put the Lady Rebels ahead 28-24 at the 6:09 mark. McKnight finished with 10 points for the visitors.
Ryan answered with a big 3-point shot of her own that broke an 0-for-11 LHS slump from behind the arc. Miller scored off a nice feed by Taryn Batterton and a Ryan free throw with 3:28 left gave Latta a 30-28 the Lady Panthers would not relinquish.
Willis paced the LHS offense with 12 points, including a number of nice moves to the basket. She also had six rebounds and two steals.
Ryan followed with 11 points, while Batterton was next with seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Miller scored five points and also had a team-high eight rebounds.
Latta made just 8-of-15 free-throw attempts compared to a 5-of-8 showing by the Lady Rebels.
Latta travels to Madill Saturday night, COVID-19 permitting.
Latta boys can’t
overcome slow start
LATTA — A shorthanded Latta boys squad played Class 2A No. 8 Silo tough for most of the final three quarters Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
But coach Matt Bryant’s club simply couldn’t overcome Silo’s 16-0 run to start the game in a 49-31 loss to the Rebels.
The Panthers dropped to 3-11 on the year, while Silo improved to 11-4.
Silo’s lethal 1-2 punch of guard Kyle Proctor and 6-7 post player Ethan Wilkerson combined for 12 of the Rebels’ first 16 points and gave Latta fits all night. During Silo’s opening salvo, the Rebels were 7-of-12 from the floor with no turnovers and Latta started off 0-for-4 with four turnovers.
Wilkerson — who was also deadly from the outside — finished with a strong all-around game that included 21 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocked shots. He sank three 3-point shots. Proctor scored 19 points and finished 5-of-9 from long distance.
The Panthers trailed by 23 late in the third quarter but reeled off nine consecutive points to get within 43-29 halfway through the fourth period.
That run included scores from four different LHS players — a layup by Clayton Hayes, a shot in the paint by Lane Priest off an assist from Carter Dotson, a 3-pointer by Sam Brown and a bucket by Kale Williams aided by a pass from Brown.
However, Latta didn’t score again until Dotson’s basket in the closing seconds.
Brown led the LHS offense with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets. Priest was next with five. Cooper Hamilton had four points and five rebounds for the home team.
Odd stats of the night: only one free throw was made in the game. Latta finished 1-of-4 from the stripe (Priest went 1-of-2) and Silo never attempted a free shot. At the 2:18 mark of the second period, Allen Williams picked up his third personal foul and was the only LHS player that had one at the time.
———o———
By The Numbers
Tuesday, Jan. 11
GIRLS
At Latta
Latta 37, Silo 30
SILO 12 4 7 7 — 30
LATTA 11 6 7 13 — 37
SILO: Tiani Ellison 7-21, 1-2, 16; Presley McKnight 2-9, 4-4, 10; Charley Hampton 2-2, 0-2, 4; Toatls: 11-36, 5-8, 30.
LATTA: Jaylee Willis 5-14, 2-4, 12; Brooklyn Ryan 3-7, 4-6, 11; Taryn Batterton 3-11, 1-2, 7; Chloe Miller 2-4, 1-3, 5; Kate Williams 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 14-41, 8-15, 37.
Turnovers: Silo 14, Latta 7.
Steals: Silo 3 (Ryleigh Pierce 3); Latta 7.
Rebounds: Silo 30 (Ellison 9); Latta 34 (Miller 8, Batterton 8).
3-point goals: Silo 3-15 (McKnight 2-9, Ellison 1-3); Latta 1-12 (Ryan 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
Silo 49, Latta 31
SILO 18 7 18 6 — 49
LATTA 7 3 12 9 — 31
SILO: Ethan Wilkerson 9-17, 0-0, 21; Kyler Proctor 7-11, 0-0,19; Charlie Garder 2-6, 0-0,4; Connor Cordell 1-5, 0-0, 3; Britton Salsbury 1-6, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-46, 0-0, 49.
LATTA: Sam Brown 4-9, 0-1, 11; Lane Priest 2-7, 1-2, 5; Carter Dotson 2-5, 0-1, 4; Cooper Hamilton 2-5, 0-0, 4; Beau Griffin 1-1, 0-0, 3; Kale Williams 1-3, 0-0, 2; Clayton Hayes 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 13-35, 1-4, 31.
Turnovers; Silo 10, Latta 16.
Steals: Silo 9; Latta 4.
Rebounds: Silo 26 (Wilkerson 8); Latta 24 (Hamilton 5).
3-point goals: Silo 9-22 (Proctor 5-9, Wilkerson 3-7, Cordell 1-3); Latta 4-13 (Brown 3-5, Griffin 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
