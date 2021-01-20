The Ada High boys basketball team couldn’t quite climb the Heritage Hall mountain, at least on this night.
The Chargers rallied from a halftime deficit with a big second half and defeated Ada 52-37 Monday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, fell to 8-4 on the year while No. 2 Heritage Hall left town at 9-3.
In the girls contest, Ada got hot early and coasted past the Lady Chargers 57-37. The Lady Cougars, No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 10-5 while Heritage Hall dropped to 4-8.
BOYS
Heritage Hall 52, Ada 37
Ada used a 14-9 run in the second quarter and led 25-21 at halftime. But the Chargers outscored Ada 17-8 in the third quarter to build a 38-33 lead and pulled away with a 14-4 volley in the fourth period.
“I think the biggest difference in the game was execution offensively in the second half, key turnovers and second-chance points,” Ada head coach Kyle Caufield said. “I thought we competed at a high level all night and worked extremely hard on the defensive end of the floor. I’m proud of the way we competed and our effort.”
Heritage Hall star senior Trey Alexander, who has committed to the University of Auburn, led his team with 15 points. Three other HHHS players — CJ Smith, Joe Washington and Sebastian Perry — all chipped in eight points each to the balanced offensive attack. Perry sank a pair of 3-pointers for Heritage Hall.
Jack Morris paced the Cougars with 11 points, while Kaden Cooper made a pair of first-half 3-pointers and followed with 10 points. Wyatt Brown scored five points for Ada, all from the free-throw line.
GIRLS
Ada 57, Heritage Hall 37
The Lady Cougars came out firing in the first quarter and raced to a 20-9 lead. They steadily pulled away from there. Ada led 31-18 at halftime and 43-27 heading into the fourth frame.
“We put a pretty solid game together. Heritage Hall is much improved and has some good young players. I was pleased with how we followed our game plan defensively,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
Landyn Owens led the way for Ada with 15 points. Shayla Wofford followed with 14 and Jaeden Ward sank four 3-pointers for 12 points. Sisters Carizma Nelson and Makaviya Nelson both hit 3-pointers and finished with five points apiece.
Senior Macy Moore scorched the nets for five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for Heritage Hall. Annie Walker was next with eight points.
Ada was finally at near full strength with all but Amaya Frizell returning from a COVID-19 quarantine.
“We got most of our kids back today and got to get them in the mix,” Jennings said. “We should be back to full strength on Wednesday.”
Both Ada teams traveled to Durant on Tuesday. The Ada boys head to the 2021 Titan Classic Thursday where they’ll battle Glenpool at 7 p.m. in a first-round matchup at Carl Albert High School.
