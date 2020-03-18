A week ago, Kaytlyn Kizarr hadn’t paid much attention to the coronavirus or COVID-19.
Of course, she had seen it all over the news and on social media. But was she worried it would impact her? Heck, no.
The East Central University senior softball player was far more concerned about getting ready to play the No. 1 Division II softball team in the land — the Southern Arkansas Muleriders. Those contests were scheduled for Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, in Magnolia, Arkansas. Only they never happened.
On Thursday, March 12, the Great American Conference issued the edict that its member schools would put their spring athletic seasons on hold. Most of the rest of the sports world had already been put on hold.
“Honesty, I really didn’t even think this was a big deal. I saw where everybody was suspending their stuff, but in my head, I was thinking that’s not going to happen to us. I never thought this disease was this bad,” Kizarr said.
Kizarr, who went to Marlow High School, said she wasn’t in town when the bad news broke. She saw the information on East Central’s website before getting the call from head coach Destini Anderson.
“It was kind of crushing to hear it. It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “We were seeing everything on social media, and then the GAC thing came out. That was before coach Anderson said anything. Of course, I was devastated. I was kind of keeping it together until she said something.”
Even after talking with Anderson and some of her teammates, Kizarr said she still couldn’t wrap her head around her senior season coming to such a sudden stop.
“I still didn’t feel like it was real when it happened. I was like, it will be fine. We’ll be back next week. We’ll just be off one weekend,” she said.
The news that ECU spring sports were suspended indefinitely capped a roller-coaster two weeks for Kizarr. During a trip to Searcy, Arkansas, for a four-game GAC series against Harding the last weekend in February, the ECU outfielder suffered what she later found out was a torn labrum in her throwing shoulder just minutes before Game 1 started.
“We were doing our fence drill — where you run to the fence and catch the ball at the fence — and I guess I just hit it perfect on my right shoulder. I dislocated it, but it went right back in,” Kizarr explained. “It hurt, but it wasn’t really bothering me that bad until the second game. I played a full game with it and played fine with it. In the second game, I knew something was wrong.”
Doctors told her if she could handle the pain, she could continue playing with the injury and put off corrective surgery. So the tough ECU senior did just that. She got a cortisone injection the Wednesday before a weekend series with Arkansas Tech (March 6-7) at Tiger Field and played in both doubleheaders.
“Friday, it was hurting so bad, but I really didn’t care. I wanted to play. But Saturday, the shot finally kicked in. It still hurts on certain throws and stuff, but it’s fine,” Kizarr said.
During the first three games of the series, Kizarr had five hits — including a double — and scored three runs. Anderson was thrilled to have Kizarr back at the top of the ECU batting lineup.
“She had a really good series against Ark Tech. It was exciting to get her back out there, and just to have this blow (the season suspension) right after that was bad. It’s definitely been a roller coaster for her,” Anderson said. “It’s really been a crazy two weeks for her.”
Kizarr admitted it has been overwhelming at times.
“It was literally back-to-back things happening. If I didn’t have my teammates — especially with the labrum tear ... If I didn’t like this team as much as I do, I probably wouldn’t have kept going. I would have just had surgery and have been done,” she said. “I really like playing with these girls. I didn’t want my senior year to be over.”
And now, it might be anyway.
There is a silver lining for senior college athletes who have had their seasons interrupted or canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA has ruled that seniors under these circumstances be granted “eligibility relief,” meaning they can return for one more year.
“I was actually talking to my mom about that today. It would be coach Anderson’s final decision, but I would be open to coming back. I know I would regret it later in life if I didn’t finish when I could have,” Kizarr said.
In the meantime, Kizarr is going to work out on her own, just in case the 2020 ECU softball season resumes.
“It’s literally so weird. In my head, I’m picturing we’re supposed to be practicing today. We can’t even go into our facilities. Technically, I don’t even know if I’m allowed to go into the locker room and get my glove,” she said.”My mom’s (Kim Kizarr) my coach away from here. So I’ll probably go home and do some stuff.”
Kizarr is not ready for softball to be over.
“I hate to finish like this. My last game, I didn’t even know was my last game. That’s probably the toughest part. Everyone says play like it’s your last game because you never know — really, you never know,” she said.
