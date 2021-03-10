Schulte, Rehl honored by GAC

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — East Central University women’s basketball seniors Kendall Schulte and Madison Rehl were honored by the Great American Conference for their performances during the 2020-21 season.
Schulte was named to the All-GAC Second Team, while Rehl earned All-GAC Honorable Mention honors.
Schulte earned an All-GAC honor for the second-straight season, while Rehl earned her first award. The two representatives are the most for the Tigers since the 2018-19 season.
Schulte led the team with 13.7 points per game and added 3.4 rebounds per game, 40 assists, 18 steals and one block during the regular season. The Skiatook native sbhot .516 (94-of-182) from the floor and .453 (29-of-64) from beyond the arc. Her 3-point shooting percentage ranks No. 6 on the ECU single season top-10 list. She is also ranked No. 6 on the ECU Career 3-Point Field Goals Made (134) list and No. 10 on the Three-Point Field Goals Attempted (329) list.
Rehl finished second on the team with 12.3 points per game and added 2.8 rebounds per game, 42 assists, 25 steals and three blocks during the regular season. The Edmond native shot .389 (FG 58-of-149/ 3PT FG 21-of-54) on the season. She is currently ranked on five ECU Career top-10 lists. Rehl is No. 2 in Games Started (100), No. 3 Free Throws Made (370), No. 4 in Free Throws Attempted (436), No. 8 in Assists (226) and No. 10 in Minutes Played (2,821).
