TULSA — Byng High School product CeCe Sayre notched a singles win for the East team, but it wasn’t enough as the West rolled to a 10-5 win at the 2019 All-State Tennis girls tennis matches Tuesday evening at the Michael D. Case Center.
The East edged the West 8-7 in the All-State boys matchup.
GIRLS
Sayre dropped Mattison Bullard of Christian Heritage 8-1 in singles play. Courtney Blackburn, Byng’s other All-State representative, suffered an 8-5 setback to Abigail Davis of Carl Albert.
The Byng duo teamed up for doubles action but came out on the short end of an 8-6 loss to the West combo of Bullard and Savannah Skiles of Clinton in a back-and-forth matchup.
Other East Singles winners included Natalie Stitt of Regent Prep, Andie Williams of Jenks and Kalley Smith of Bixby. Stitt and Libby Roark of Stillwater claimed the only East doubles victory. Stitt was the lone East player to notch wins in singles and doubles.
Bri Sanders was also selected to play in the All-State tennis matches but was unable to participate due to a recent TMJ jaw surgery, according to Byng head coach Toby Sanders.
BOYS
Zachary Vaughn of Bishop Kelley, Aaron Brewer (Riverfield) and Jack Atherton (Holland Hall) each picked up wins in singles and doubles for the East.
The East won four of the five doubles matches to claim the overall team win.
GIRLS
West 10, East 5
Singles
Andie Williams, Jenks, (East) def. Ryan Thompson, Heritage Hall, (West), 8-2.
Jenna Noel, Westmoore, (West) def. Melody Holcomb, Bixby, (East), 8-5.
Kalley Smith, Bixby, (East) def. Sarah Reilly, Oklahoma Bible, (West), 9-7.
Phoebe Shapard, Heritage Hall, (West) def. Kayci Merrick, Union, (East), 8-1.
Courtney Wilkinson, Edmond Santa Fe, (West) def. Rebecca Wasserott, Owasso, (East), 8-0.
Savannah Skiles, Clinton, (West) def. Camila Maza, Broken Arrow, (East), 8-2.
Shelby Dye, Edmond Santa Fe, (West) def. Libby Roark, Stillwater, (East), 8-2.
Natalie Stitt, Regent Prep, (East) def. Taryn McLaughlin, MWC Carl Albert, (West), 8-4.
Abigail Davis, MWC Carl Albert, (West) def. Courtney Blackburn, Byng, (East), 8-5.
CeCe Sayre, Byng, (East) def. Mattison Bullard, Christian Heritage, (West), 8-1.
Doubles
Thompson-Shapard (West) def. Holcomb-Smith (East), 8-6.
Noel-Reilly (West) def. Wasserott-Williams (East), 8-5.
Roark-Stitt (East) def. McLaughlin-Davis (West), 8-5.
Dye-Wilkinson (West) def. Merrick-Maza (East), 8-0.
Bullard-Skiles (West) def. Blackburn-Sayre (East), 8-6.
BOYS
East 8, West 7
Singles
Will Kaiser, Heritage Hall, (West) def. Dominic Roman, Bishop Kelley, (East), 8-5.
Aaron Brewer, Riverfield, (East) vs. Brogan McLaughlin, Edmond North, (West), 8-3.
Christopher Dyer, Edmond Memorial, (West) def. Gabriel Willbourn, Jenks, (East), 8-1.
Jack Atherton, Holland Hall, (East) def. Caleb Fuller, Edmond Memorial, (West), 8-4.
Zachary Vaughn, Bishop Kelley, (East) def. James Fritts, OKC McGuinness, (West), 9-8.
Colllin Smith, Mustang, (West) def. Carson Thoma, Broken Arrow, (East), 8-3.
Eli Thomas, Christian Heritage, (West) def. Eric Bryan Wall, Owasso (East), 8-7.
Jeff Stockel, Edmond Memorial, (West) def. Kenny Wright, Grove, (East), 8-5.
Matthew Ivester, Deer Creek, (West) def. Mason Allen, Grove, (East), 9-8.
Colten Wion, Henryetta, (East) def. Matthew Tice, Pauls Valley, (West), 8-6.
Doubles
Roman-Vaughn (East) def. Dyer-Fuller (West), 8-6
Atherton-Brewer (East) def. Kaiser-Stockel (West), 8-1.
Fritts-McLaughlin (West) def. Willbourne-Wion (East), 8-5.
Allen-Wright (East) def. Ivester-Smith (West), 8-2.
Thoma-Wall (East) def. Thomas-Tice (West), 8-4.
