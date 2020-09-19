Savanna changes date of Konawa game after COVID-19 case

KONAWA — The Konawa High School football team’s Oct. 2 contest at Savanna has been moved to Oct. 3 after a COVID-19 case popped up Savanna Public Schools announced Thursday.
A high school student tested positive and contact tracing led to 34 of that student’s classmates facing quarantines.
Several members of the Bulldogs’ football team were among those being quarantined, which led to the cancellation of this week’s contest against Antlers and next week’s district game at Stroud.
This week was scheduled to be Savanna’s Homecoming — which is now set for Saturday, Oct. 3 when Konawa visits according to Savanna principal Angie Wilson. That game will also serve as Senior Night for Savanna.
