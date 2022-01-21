Saturday's ECU men's contest postponed

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the East Central University men’s basketball game at Ouachita Baptist scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 has been postponed.
A makeup date has not been scheduled yet.
The Tigers have rescheduled their postponed game with Henderson State that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20. ECU and the Reddies will now face each other Monday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Coach Max Pendery’s club returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at Arkansas Tech. The Wonder Boys will then turn around and come to Ada for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday matchup.
