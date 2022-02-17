STRINGTOWN — The Sasakwa girls pulled off a huge upset and the Sasakwa boys had a player make history during a pair of Class B District Tournament title games Saturday night in Stringtown.
The Lady Vikings stunned No. 13 Stringtown 48-32 in the girls title game. Sasakwa improved to 16-8, while the Lady Tigers dropped to 17-5.
In the boys contest, sixth-ranked Stringtown overwhelmed the Vikings 100-58. However senior Gaylen Leetka passed the 2,000-point total for his career in the loss.
The Sasakwa boys will face Battiest at 3 p.m. today in a Class B Regional Tournament elimination game back in Stringtown and at 6:30 p.m. the Lady Vikings will battle No. 9 McCurtain in a winner’s bracket contest.
GIRLS
Sasakwa 48, Stringtown 32
The Lady Vikings dominated highly-touted Stringtown.
Sasakwa led 9-4 after the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. They steadily pulled away by outscoring the home team 27-20 over the final two quarters.
“The girls executed our game plan and stayed so poised. They played together and beat the No. 13 ranked team in our class,” said head coach Rikki Wolfe.
Emileigh Palmer led the Lady Vikings’ charge with 18 points, while Alina Rangel followed with 12. Cednei Hulbatta registered a double-double that included 11 points and 12 rebounds.
“We had key offensive contributions from Em, Ced, and Alina,” Wolfe said. “Our other girls who missed double figures (Elle Odom and Allie Rangel) did so many things defensively and made hustle plays. We have such a selfless group. They all do what is best for the team. I cannot put into words how proud I am of them.”
Stringtown got 15 points from Gracie Dunlap. Rylee Layton and Cassidy Clubb added seven points apiece for the hosts.
BOYS
Stringtown 100, Sasakwa 58
Leetka erupted for a game-high 32 points to reach 2,002 career points. The SHS star had scored a career-high 46 points and hit 11 3-pointers on Feb. 8 in an 84-41 win over Macomb.
“He’s the most dynamic player I have ever coached, he’s the most prolific playmaker any coach would love to have,” said SHS head boys coach Chris Jones.
Stringtown got hot early and stayed hot, hitting 15 3-pointers in the game. The Tigers rolled to early leads of 24-9 and 54-22.
Lettka fired in six 3-pointers of his own during his big outing.
Hunter Wheeler and Shaun Franks both scored nine points for the Vikings.
Stringtown had three players reach double figures. Christian Brutchin led the way with 24 points through three quarters. Keylon Shields followed with 21 points, also scoring all of his points through three frames. Keasean Shields added 16 points, all in the first half.
