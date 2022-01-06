Sasawka girls bounce Bowlegs

BOWLEGS — The Sasakwa girls basketball team bolted to a 29-2 first-quarter lead and buried host Bowlegs 63-14 in a Tuesday night road game.
The Lady Vikings improved to 7-3 on the year, while Bowlegs remained winless at 0-8. Sasakwa battles local rival Roff at 11 a.m. today in the first round of the 2022 Arbuckle Winter Classic in Davis.
“We got a great effort from everyone. It was a good win,” said Sasawka head coach Rikki Wolfe.
Sasakwa led 45-6 at halftime and 55-11 after three quarters.
Alina Rangel scored 23 points to pace the SHS offense. Emileigh Palmer and McKayla Harjo were next with nine points apiece. Jordan Looper followed with eight points. Rangel, Jordan Looper and McKayla Harjo all sank two 3-pointers apiece.
Cira Parsons of Bowlegs scored 12 of her team’s 14 points.
