Sasakwa swats Lady Hornets in final regular-season game

MACOMB — The Sasakwa High School girls basketball team ended the regular season in impressive fashion, skipping past Macomb 58-25 in a Tuesday night road game.
Sasakwa improved to 14-8 heading into a Thursday night playoff game, while Macomb dropped to 5-13.
The Lady Vikings headed to Stringtown to battle Milburn (0-15) in a Class B District Tournament elimination game on Thursday. The winner of that contest will face host Stringtown for the district title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We got back on track after the loss to New Lima. It’s always a plus to get a win going into playoffs,” said Sasakwa girls head coach Rikki Wolfe.
Against Macomb, the Lady Vikings raced out to a 24-11 first-quarter lead and had extended their big advantage to 43-18 by halftime.
With mostly reserves playing in the second half, Sasakwa outscored the Lady Hornets 15-7 over the final two frames.
The SHS club used a big one-two punch that included Alina Rangel and Emileigh Palmer to lead the Lady Vikings’ offensive attack. Both players scored 20 points apiece.
Nora Harjo was next with six points.
Arie Hazell hit a trio of 3-pointers and led Macomb with 15 points.
