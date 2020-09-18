Sasakwa standing strong at No. 2 in Class C

The Ada High football team dropped out of the Class 4A rankings in the Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Poll for the first time this season.
The Sulphur Bulldogs stayed in the Class 3A rankings in the No. 16 spot.
The Sasakwa Vikings improved to 2-0 with a lopsided 64-14 win road win over Fox and stayed in the No. 2 spot in the Class C rankings.
The Konawa Tigers appeared in the No. 18 spot in this week’s Class A rankings after a 59-14 romp past North Rock Creek.
This week’s No. 1 teams include Owasso in Class 6A-1, Bixby in Class 6A-2, Carl Albert in Class 5A, Wagoner in Class 4A, Heritage Hall in Class 3A, Vian in Class 2A, Cashion in Class A, Shattuck in Class B and Timberlake in Class C.
The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali is one of the voters in the AP’s Oklahoma Football Poll each week.
———o———
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 14. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A-I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (10) (3-0) 50 1
2. Jenks (2-1) 38 3
3. Broken Arrow (2-1) 32 2
4. Edmond Santa Fe (1-2) 7 T4
(Tie) Mustang (1-1) 7 T4
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 6. Union 4. Enid 4. Norman North 2.
CLASS 6A-II
1. Bixby (9) (2-0) 49 1
2. Stillwater (1) (2-0) 41 2
3. B.T. Washington (2-0) 28 3
4. Midwest City (2-1) 14 5
5. Del City (1-2) 9 4
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Lawton 3.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (10) (2-0) 100 1
2. Bishop Kelley (3-0) 89 2
3. Collinsville (2-0) 76 5
4. McGuinness (1-1) 62 4
5. Ardmore (1-0) 55 6
6. Sapulpa (2-1) 44 9
(tie) Piedmont (1-1) 44 3
8. Guthrie (3-0) 25 NR
9. Pryor (1-1) 16 NR
10. Coweta (1-1) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Noble 8. McAlester 7. El Reno 5. Tulsa East Central 4. Lawton Mac 4. Tahlequah 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (8) (2-0) 98 1
2. Weatherford (2) (2-0) 88 2
3. Tuttle (3-0) 78 3
4. Poteau (1-2) 63 5
5. Cache (2-1) 48 8
6. Skiatook (1-1) 44 4
7. Blanchard (1-1) 43 7
8. John Marshall (1-1) 36 6
9. Hilldale (2-0) 25 9
10. Bethany (1-2) 7 10
Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 5. Cushing 4. Elk City 3. Clinton 3. Newcastle 3. Grove 1. Sallisaw 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (9) (2-0) 99 1
2. Lincoln Christian (1-0) 87 2
3. Holland Hall (2-0) 79 3
4. Stigler (3-0) 68 5
5. Verdigris (2-0) 56 6
6. Kingfisher (1) (2-1) 44 8
7. Berryhill (0-0) 35 7
8. Kingston (2-0) 34 10
9. Perkins-Tryon (0-1) 30 4
10. Plainview (0-3) 6 9
Others receiving votes: Seminole 5. Anadarko 2. Lone Grove 2. Mount St. Mary 2. SULPHUR 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Vian (10) (3-0) 100 1
2. Jones (2-0) 89 2
3. Washington (3-0) 67 5
4. Beggs (0-1) 64 3
5. Sperry (1-1) 48 4
6. Millwood (1-1) 45 6
7. Marlow (2-0) 40 8
8. Metro Christian (1-1) 33 7
9. Adair (2-1) 27 T9
10. Cascia Hall (2-1) 17 T9
Others receiving votes: Eufaula 6. Prague 5. Spiro 5. Chandler 3. Rejoice Christian School 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (7) (3-0) 97 1
2. Pawhuska (2) (2-0) 89 2
3. Ringling (1) (1-0) 74 3
4. Thomas Custer (1-0) 69 4
5. Pawnee (2-1) 59 6
6. Gore (0-0) 49 5
7. Okemah (1-1) 32 7
8. Hominy (2-1) 22 10
9. Minco (1-1) 13 8
(tie) Tonkawa (1-1) 13 9
Others receiving votes: Wewoka 7. Mangum 7. Crescent 7. Morrison 4. Hollis 2. Woodland 2. Texhoma 2. Sayre 1. KONAWA 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (10) (2-0) 50 1
2. Dewar (3-0) 38 2
3. Cherokee (2-0) 30 3
4. Davenport (2-0) 19 4
5. Alex (2-1) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3. Canton 2. Barnsdall 1. Quinton 1. Laverne 1. Velma-Alma 1.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (10) (3-0) 50 1
2. SASAKWA (2-0) 34 2
3. Buffalo (2-0) 31 3
4. Mountain View-Gotebo (2-0) 21 4
5. Waynoka (2-0) 8 T5
Others receiving votes: Midway 5. Tyrone 1.
