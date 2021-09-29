Sasakwa scorches Coyle in Week 4

Sasakwa junior quarterback Canugee Tiger (8) finds some running room with Coyle’s Rasheed Davis (34) in pursuit during their Week 4 matchup last week at Viking Field. Tiger accounted for seven touchdowns in the Vikings’ 72-46 victory.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

SASAKWA — The fifth-ranked Sasakwa High School football team kept its scoreboard operator busy during a Week 4 home matchup with Coyle.

The Vikings piled up 470 yards of total offense and scored 10 touchdowns in a wild 72-46 win over the Bluejackets.

Sasakwa improved to 3-0 on the year, while Coyle left town at 0-4.

The Vikings led 34-16 at halftime before breaking the game open by outscoring Coyle 16-6 in the third period to make it 50-22.

Sasakwa also won the turnover battle, picking off four Coyle passes while losing one fumble.

There were no punts in the contest.

Junior quarterback Canugee Tiger had a monster game. He finished with 146 yards rushing on 15 attempts and scored four touchdowns and also completed 9-of-13 passes for 142 yards and three more scores.

Sophomore Gavin Ridge also reached the 100-yard mark with 106 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Austin Choate added 76 yards and two TDs on nine carries.

Ridge and Gaylen Leetka had all the receptions for Sasakwa. Ridge caught five balls for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Leekta had four grabs for 63 yards and a score.

Coach Bruce Harrell’s team travels to Graham-Dustin in Week 5. The Chieftains defeated Wilson 36-14 last week to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you