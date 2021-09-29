Sasakwa scorches Coyle in Week 4

SASAKWA — The fifth-ranked Sasakwa High School football team kept its scoreboard operator busy during a Week 4 home matchup with Coyle.
The Vikings piled up 470 yards of total offense and scored 10 touchdowns in a wild 72-46 win over the Bluejackets.
Sasakwa improved to 3-0 on the year, while Coyle left town at 0-4.
The Vikings led 34-16 at halftime before breaking the game open by outscoring Coyle 16-6 in the third period to make it 50-22.
Sasakwa also won the turnover battle, picking off four Coyle passes while losing one fumble.
There were no punts in the contest.
Junior quarterback Canugee Tiger had a monster game. He finished with 146 yards rushing on 15 attempts and scored four touchdowns and also completed 9-of-13 passes for 142 yards and three more scores.
Sophomore Gavin Ridge also reached the 100-yard mark with 106 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Austin Choate added 76 yards and two TDs on nine carries.
Ridge and Gaylen Leetka had all the receptions for Sasakwa. Ridge caught five balls for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Leekta had four grabs for 63 yards and a score.
Coach Bruce Harrell’s team travels to Graham-Dustin in Week 5. The Chieftains defeated Wilson 36-14 last week to improve to 3-1 on the season.
