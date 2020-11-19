Sasakwa rolls, heads straight to Class C quarterfinals

SASAKWA — The fifth-ranked Sasakwa Vikings needed only a half of football to blow past Welch 46-0 during the first round of the Class C playoffs last week. As it turns out, the Vikings get a lot more rest than planned.
This week’s second-round matchup with Bluejacket won’t be played after the Chieftains had to pull out of the game due to COVID-19. That means the Vikings will automatically advance to the Class C quarterfinals where they’ll likely face No. 3 Buffalo on Nov. 27 in a huge postseason road game.
“Bluejacket has some exposure,” Sasakwa head coach Bruce Harrell confirmed.
Should Buffalo defeat Boise City Friday night, the Vikings would have to make a 256-mile road trip.
Against the Wildcats, Sasaskwa exploded for 34 first-quarter points to set the tone early.
Running back Thomas Rompf scored three touchdowns during the first-quarter explosion on runs of 10, 35 and 29 yards. He finished with 125 yards on just seven carries. Rompf now has 6,392 career yards and 116 touchdowns. He has now passed two former Oklahoma standouts on the career rushing yards list — Willie Roney and James Allen of Wynnewood.
The first quarter also saw Sasakwa cash in on two big defensive plays. Gavin Ridge picked off a Welch pass and returned it 11 yards for a score. And a group of Sasakwa defenders tackled the Welch punter in the end zone for a safety.
Austin Choate and Wyatt Willis had two-point runs and Gaylen Leetka hauled in a two-point pass from quarterback Tyler Stalnaker.
In the second quarter, Stalnaker rushed for a 20-yard touchdown and Cade Trejo scored the game-ending TD on a 16-yard run.
Sasakwa finished with 215 yards of total offense, all on the ground. The SHS defense limited Welch to 67 total yards.
