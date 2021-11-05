The Sasakwa Vikings scored three straight second-half touchdowns and forced three turnovers in a 40-32 come-from-behind win over Oaks Mission in a Week 9 home showdown.
Coach Bruce Harrell’s club improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in District C-4 play, while Oaks dropped to 6-3 and 4-2. The Vikings have another key district battle in Week 10 when they travel to Midway tonight. A home playoff game is on the line with that key district matchup. If the Vikings win, they would finish second in C-4 behind Maud. Sasakwa would slip to third with a loss. Midway would finish second with a victory tonight but would fall all the way to fourth with a loss.
Oak tailback Bret Hogshooter crashed into the end zone from a yard out and quarterback Shawn Reed connected with Carlos Balderas for the two-point try to give the Warriors a 24-20 lead at the 7:29 mark of the third quarter.
But the Vikings answered with three straight TDs — a 2-yard touchdown keeper from quarterback Canugee Tiger (Tiger to Gaylen Leetka for two), a 13-yard scoring toss from Tiger to Leetka (run failed) and a 1-yard run by Austin Choate (run failed) to surge to a 40-24 advantage.
Oaks scored on a 15yard keeper by Reed later in the fourth period and Ethan Parsley converted on a two-point run before the Warriors ran out of time.
The Vikings had taken a 14-0 lead on a 2-yard TD run by Leetka followed
by a Gavin Ridge two-point run and a 21-yard scoring scramble by Tiger at the 2:30 mark of the first quarter.
Parsley then got Oaks on the scoreboard when he got free for a 46-yard scoring romp. Balderas punched in the two-point try that cut the SHS advantage to 14-8.
Balderas then put the Warriors ahead with a 38yard touchdown reception from Reed. Balderas then switched roles on the twopoint attempt, passing the pass to Reed to put the visitors ahead 16-14 early in the second period.
That lead lasted 20 seconds as Leetka returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown. The two-run failed, but Sasakwa led 20-16 at the 8:55 mark of the second frame. There was no more scoring in the first half.
Sasakwa finished with 296 yards of total offense compared to 239 for the Warriors.
Tiger had a nice night for the home team. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 111 yards on 17 totes with two more TDs.
Ridge finished with 17 carries for a tough 32 yards.
Leetka led the Sasakwa receivers with seven catches for 62 yards and a score, while Slade Honsinger ended up with four grabs for 59 yards.
Ethan Parsley led the Oaks ground game with 106 yards on 16 carries. Reed struggled in the passing game, completing just 5-of-11 tosses for 77 yards and an interception. Balderas had four catches for 39 yards to lead the visitors.
Leetka and Ridge had interceptions for the Vikings.
