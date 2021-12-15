SASAKWA — Three Sasakwa players were major award winners on the list of the 2021 All-District C-4 football list was released earlier this month.
Guss Hull was named the all-district Defensive Player of the Year, Gaylen Leetka was named the Defensive Back of the Year and quarterback Canugee Tiger was named the Newcomer of the Year.
Tiger is a move-in from Holdenville High School.
Geral Washington of Midway was named the District C-4 MVP. The Offensive Player of the Year went to Bryce Bodkin of Maud.
Midway’s Jonathan Reed was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Shaun Reed of Oaks was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
The Offensive Back of the Year was Kris Boynton of Coyle.
Maud’s Jerry Daubert was named the C-4 Receiver of the Year and Maud’s Jake Crawford was named the Linebacker of the Year.
Kenon White of Maud was named the Coach of the Year in District C-4.
Three more Sasakwa players were named to the District C-4 First Team.
Gavin Ridge was a First-Team running back, Slade Honsinger was a First-Team tight end and Jalen Coon was a First-Team defensive lineman.
The remaining list of players including on All-District C-4 First Team are quarterback Bernard Graham of Dustin; running back Cody Galliton of Midway; linemen Christian Fletcher of Maud, Brody Cromes of Coyle and Jonathan Mitcham of Midway; tight end Zack Moutaw of Maud; defensive lineman Bobby Joe Watson of Maud; defensive lineman Luke Collins of Midway; linebacker Gervon Washington of Midway; linebacker Joaquin Amarao of Coyle; and defensive backs Dylan Armstrong of Maud, Trace Clark of Coyle and Carlos Balderas of Oaks.
Hull and Leetka were both named to the 8-Man All-State football squad.
Hull was also named the Little River Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Leetka was named the LRC Receiver of the Year and Ridge was named the LRC Offensive Back of the Year.
