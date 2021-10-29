Sasakwa needs only two quarters to roll past Wilson

WILSON — Sasakwa ended the game by halftime against the struggling host Wilson-Henryetta.
The Vikings scored four times in the first quarter to set the tone and blitzed the Tigers 60-8 for a District C-4 road win.
Coach Bruce Harrell’s squad improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the district, while Wilson dropped to 0-7 and 0-5.
Sasakwa started the scoring on special teams when Gavin Ridge recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown. He scored on a two-point run and the Vikings led 8-0 at the 10:19 mark of the first period.
Quarterback Canugee Tiger got free for a 21-yard TD run and his two-point conversion keeper made it 16-0 at the 6:31 mark of the opening frame.
Tiger then completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Gaylen Leetka. Tiger connected with Gus Hall for two more points and the SHS lead grew to 24-0 with 5:01 left in the first period.
Ridge scored his second TD of the night on a 2-yard run and Tiger scored the Vikings’ fourth two-point conversion, leaving the visitors ahead 32-0 heading into the second quarter.
Early in the second period, Leetka scored on an 80-yard cross country romp and a Tiger two-point run pushed the SHS advantage to 40-0.
Tiger went back to the air on the Vikings’ next drive and connected with Leetka for a 45-yard TD toss. The run failed, but the SHS lead grew to 46-0 at the 8:00 mark of the second quarter.
Tiger then sped to the end zone with a 30-yard keeper and the two-point pass failed, putting the Vikings on top 52-0 with 4:15 remaining in the second frame.
After the Tigers spoiled the shutout with a 60-yard scoring run and two-point rush, Tiger found Leetka for a 65-yard touchdown strike and after a JW Grant two-point run, Sasakwa led 60-8 with 1:37 remaining in the half.
The game ended at halftime via the mercy rule.
Sasakwa piled up 283 yards of total offense during the two-quarter contest while limiting the Tigers to 77 yards.
The Vikings gained 153 rushing yards on just five carries. Tiger had two carries for 51 yards, Ridge had two for 22 and Leetka had the 80-yard TD run.
Tiger completed 3-of-6 passes for 130 yards and all three went to Leetka for scores.
Sasakwa returns home for a big C-4 showdown Friday night, hosting Oaks-Mission. The Warriors are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the district. They defeated Coyle 28-12 in Week 8.
In the latest Oklahoman Class C rankings, Sasakwa is ranked No. 7 and Oaks-Mission sits in the No. 10 spot.
