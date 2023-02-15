Sasakwa Lady Vikings top Wilson-Henryetta in Class B District title game

MACOMB — The 14th-ranked Sasakwa Lady Vikings captured a Class B District title with a 73-53 win over Wilson-Henryetta Saturday night at Macomb High School.
Sasakwa improved to 18-4 on the year, while Wilson fell to 14-9.
“This was a huge win for us against a young and talented Wilson team,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe. “I’m so proud of the girls. We are going to enjoy this district championship for the weekend and get back to work on Monday. This win and championship was for Allie (Rangel).”
The Lady Vikings meet host Paden at 6 p.m. Thursday in a Class B Regional Tournament contest. Wolfe’s club has already defeated the Lady Pirates three times this season.
Sasakwa led 16-6 after the first quarter and carried a 31-23 advantage into halftime. The Lady Tigers used a pivotal 26-10 surge in the third period to take control.
Emileigh Palmer led the SHS attack with 27 points. She sank one 3-pointer. Alina Rangel followed with 19 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets.
Cednei Hulbutta also reached double figures with 11 points. Hulbutta and Elle Odom both notched 3-point shots for the Lady Vikings.
Janelle Proctor paced Wilson-Henryetta with 21 points, including one 3-pointer. Gracie Bear also hit double figures with 10 points.
