Sasakwa girls win first game of 2022

MASON — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings opened the 2022 portion of their schedule with a convincing 70-52 road win over Mason Monday night.
The Lady Vikings improved to 6-3 on the year, while the Lady Eagles dropped to 7-5.
“It was a great team win for us. Collectively as a group, the girls played very well,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe. “We got into some early foul trouble and our bench really stepped up and came through for us. It was a great win coming back from the break.”
Sasakwa jumped out to a 19-9 lead to start the game and held off Mason from there. The Lady Vikings pulled away with a 17-11 fourth-quarter surge.
Alina Rangel led the SHS offense with 23 points, including three 3-point shots. Emileigh Palmer followed with 19 points, while Elle Odom also reached double figures with 13. Allie Rangel scored five points before fouling out.
Kaylee Jo Gordon paced Mason with 15 points on the strength of five 3-point baskets. Shelby York hit a trio of triples and scored 13 points, while Odessa Smith contributed 11 points to the balanced MHS offense. C’Anna Dearman was next with seven points and Vcenv Hicks rounded out the Lady Eagles’ scoring with six.
Sasawka played at Bowlegs Tuesday night and competes in the Arbuckle Winter Classic Thursday through Saturday. The Lady Vikings meet Roff at 11 a.m. Thursday in a first-round contest.
