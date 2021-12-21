Sasakwa girls, Tupelo boys capture wins

TUPELO — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings got off to a quick start and cruised past host Tupelo 64-47 Friday night.
Coach Rikki Wolfe’s team improved to 5-3 on the year, while the Lady Tigers dipped to 2-9.
“The girls played well overall. We shot the ball particularly well in the first half,” Wolfe said. “It’s a good win for us going into the break.”
In the boys game, Tupelo got a game-high 30 points from junior Cody Airington and stormed past Sasakwa 78-48.
The Tigers improved to 5-6 on the season, while the Vikings fell to 2-5.
Sasakwa is back in action on Jan. 3 at Mason. Tupelo is off until a Jan. 4 home game versus Stratford.
GIRLS
Sasakawa 64,
Tupelo 47
The Lady Vikings used a 22-6 volley to start the game and took control early.
Tupelo had pulled to within 48-37 heading into the fourth quarter before Sasakwa used a 16-10 run to end the contest.
Junior Alina Rangel led the Lady Vikings with 19 points. Elle Odom followed with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Cednei Hulbutta also hit double figures with 10. Emileigh Palmer just missed double figures with nine points in the balanced SHS offense.
Tupelo junior Kylee Watson poured in a season-high 31 points for Tupelo. She hit a pair of 3-point baskets. Victoria Palmer was next with seven points.
BOYS
Tupelo 78,
Sasakwa 48
Tupelo bolted to leads of 18-9 and 40-25 and never looked back.
Dalton O’Dell was next for Tupelo with 15 points, while Harley Davison hit a pair of triples and scored 12. Colton Bourland followed with eight points for the Tigers, while Rodney Sutterfield chipped in seven.
Gaylen Leetka led the Vikings with 21 points, while Canugee Tiger was next with 10. Shaun Franks scored eight points for the visitors.
