Sasakwa girls stymie Roff at Arbuckle Winter Classic

DAVIS — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings held Roff scoreless in the fourth quarter and defeated the Lady Tigers 36-26 Thursday in the first round of the 2022 Arbuckle Winter Classic in Davis.
The Lady Vikings, winners of four straight games, improved to 8-3 on the year, while Roff lost for the fifth consecutive time, falling to 4-7.
“It was a big win for us against a solid Roff team,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe. “We had a great effort defensively and the girls stayed composed and poised late in the game to close it out.”
The game was tied at 10-all after the first period before Sasakwa used a 12-6 run in the second period to grab a 22-16 lead at the break.
Both teams again scored 10 points each in the third quarter before Roff put up a goose egg in the final frame.
Sasakwa junior Elle Odom scored a game-high 13 points to lead her squad. Alina Rangel followed with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Emileigh Palmer was next with seven points and Cednei Hulbutta chipped in six.
Junior Abby Salter paced the RHS offense with 12 points on the strength of four 3-point baskets. Peyton Owens followed with nine points.
The Lady Vikings met Class 3A No. 17 and host Davis in a Friday semifinal clash, while Roff battled Ringling in consolation play.
