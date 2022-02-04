Sasakwa girls roll past Maud squad

MAUD — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings took it to Maud during a Tuesday night road game.
The Lady Vikings bolted out to a 27-1 lead after the first quarter and caged the Lady Tigers 74-21.
Coach Rikki Wolfe’s team improved to 12-7 on the year, while Maud dropped to 7-8.
“Collectively, it was a great team win. The girls shot the ball really well tonight,” Wolfe told The Ada News. “I think we have a lot of confidence moving forward.
Sasakwa used another big run — this time a 20-4 surge — in the second quarter to build an insurmountable 47-5 halftime lead.
The SHS advantage grew to 64-14 after three periods.
Junior Alina Rangel led the Sasakwa onslaught by draining a career-best six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points. Junior Nora Harjo also hit double figures with 11 points.
Emileigh Palmer just missed double digits with nine points, while Mena Cedartree followed with eight. Three SHS players contributed six points each — McKayla Harjo, Jordan Looper and Elle Odom.
“Alina made a career-high six 3-pointers and everyone scored and contributed,” Wolfe said.
The Maud squad got nine points from Aubrey Williams and five points from Jaycee Pack.
Sasakwa is back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Moss.
