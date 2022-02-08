Sasakwa girls knock off host Moss team

MOSS — The Moss Lady Pirates stayed close to Sasakwa after one quarter. Then, the Lady Vikings took off in a 59-38 win over the host Lady Pirates in a Saturday road game.
Sasakwa improved to 13-7, while Moss fell to 5-11.
“It was a solid game for us overall. The game started a bit sloppy for us but the girls were able to endure it and take control in the second half,” said SHS head coach Rikki Wolfe.
Sasakwa led just 13-10 after one quarter but used a 16-9 run in the second to build a 29-19 halftime lead.
The Lady Vikings stretched their lead to 43-30 after three quarters and pulled away with a 16-8 surge to finish the contest.
Both Alina Rangel and Cednei Hulbutta led the Sasakwa charge with 15 points each. Rangel hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Vikings, who collected six for the game.
Allie Rangel followed with 10 points, while Emileigh Palmer just missed double figures with nine. Elle Odom chipped in five points for the visitors.
Moss got a team-best 12 points from Riley Pryor and 10 points from Kadee Bridger. Kirby VanHaren was next with eight points.
Sasakwa hosted New Lima on Monday and travels to Macomb tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.