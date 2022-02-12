Sasakwa girls fly by Milburn in Class B District

STRINGTOWN — It looks like the Sasakwa Lady Vikings are ready to make a postseason run.
Sasakwa mauled Milburn 74-16 in a Class B District Tournament elimination game Thursday night at Stringtown High School.
Coach Rikki Wolfe’s team improved to 15-8 on the year, while the Lady Eagles are finished at 0-16.
The Lady Vikings advanced to tonight’s district title game opposite host Stringtown. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“We were happy to get a first-round win and advance to the district championship game. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play for a district title,” Wolfe said.
Sasakwa left no doubt of the outcome against overmatched Milburn by going on a 29-0 heater to start the game.
The Lady Vikings led 44-5 at halftime.
Alina Rangel led a balanced SHS offensive attack with 17 points, including two 3-point baskets. Emileigh Palmer followed with 13 points, while Nora Harjo also hit double figures with 12.
Jordan Looper was next with eight points, while McKayla Harjo contributed seven points. Elle Odom, Cednei Hulbutta and Allie Rangel added five points for the Lady Vikings, while Mema Cedartree rouned out the SHS scoring with two.
