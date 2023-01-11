GRAHAM — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings made a late run but couldn’t complete a rally in a 65-58 loss to Porum Saturday night in the girls championship game of the 2023 Chieftain Classic.
The Class A Lady Panthers are unranked despite winning six straight games to improve to 10-1 on the season. Sasakwa, No. 16 in Class B, slipped to 8-3.
“The girls battled against a very good Porum team. I have always had a lot of respect for Coach (Bobbie) Wheat and her teams. They are very well-coached and I think they only missed maybe a handful of shots,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolf. “I feel like they had an answer for everything we threw at them defensively. Every time we made a run, they would answer with a bucket and kill our momentum.”
Porum led just 16-13 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 27-21 by halftime. The Lady Panthers took control with a 20-13 surge in the third quarter.
“We weren’t sharp on our defensive rotations and they took advantage of it big-time,” Wolfe said. “And offensively, we did not shoot it well. We had a lot of good looks but shots just didn’t fall for us. No doubt this loss will make us stronger.”
Emileigh Palmer led the Lady Vikings with 26 points, including one 3-pointer. Alina Rangel hit three 3-point shots and scored 13 points for the SHS club. Elle Odom was next with seven. Palmer and Alina Rangel were named to the all-tournament team.
Palmer, Odom and McKayla Harjo all hit 3-point baskets for the Lady Vikings.
Kylie Smith erupted for a game-high 29 points for Porum. Courtney Pease also reached double figures with 12.
