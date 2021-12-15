Sasakwa girls fall to Class B No. 10 Paden

SEMINOLE — Paden broke open a tight game with a strong second half and defeated Sasakwa 57-44 Saturday in the consolation title game Saturday at the Little River Conference Tournament.
The Lady Vikings fell to 4-2 on the year, while Class B No. 10 Paden improved to 8-2.
Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe said turnovers hurt her club.
“We had a lot of turnovers in this game and gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Wolfe said. “Even through all of that, we were right there most of the game until the fourth quarter when we had to start fouling and they made their free throws down the stretch to pull away. We will regroup and focus on our next opportunity.”
That opportunity came Tuesday night when Strother, ranked No. 7 in Class A, visited Sasakwa. The Lady Vikings then travel to Tupelo Friday night.
The Lady Pirates led just 26-25 at halftime but outscored the Lady Vikings 16-9 in the third quarter and 15-10 over the final eight minutes to pull away.
Alina Rangel and Emileigh Palmer led the SHS offense with 13 points apiece. Rangel hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Elle Odom just missed double figures with nine.
Lucy Cannon led the way for Paden with 18 points, while Kerrigan Vass and Cheyenne Gunns followed with 12 points each. Aliyah Holiday added seven points for the Lady Pirates.
