Sasakwa girls claim third place at Paden tournament

PADEN — The Sasakwa girls basketball team used a strong second half to push past Weleekta 44-34 and capture third place Saturday at the Paden Tournament.
The Lady Vikings improved to 10-6 on the year, while Weleetka dropped to 10-5.
“We had a lot of struggles throughout the game, but the girls were able to play through it and overcome. It definitely wasn’t the prettiest of wins but we’ll take it,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe.
Sasakwa led 7-2 after the first period, but the Lady Outlaws used a 15-9 run in the second quarter and led 17-16 at halftime.
The Lady Vikings outscored Weleetka 28-17 over the final two frames and finished the contest on a 13-7 surge.
Alina Rangel paced Sasakwa with 15 points and Emileigh Palmer followed closely with 14. Elle Odom was next with five points.
Emily Vanmeter paced a balanced Weleetka offense with 9 points. Loryn Manley was next with eight, while Riley Smith chipped in seven for the Lady Outlaws.
The Lady Vikings host Class B No. 5 Varnum tonight and host Weleetka on Friday.
