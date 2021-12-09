Sasakwa comeback falls short

SEMINOLE — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings saw a fourth-quarter comeback fall just short in a 53-52 loss to Earlsboro Tuesday night in the first round of the Little River Conference Tournament hosted by Seminole High School.
The Lady Vikings, now, 2-1, played Bowlegs late Wednesday night in consolation play.
Sasakwa trailed 39-33 heading into the fourth quarter before finishing the game on a 19-14 run. Earlsboro advanced to the winner’s bracket with a 5-1 mark.
“The girls battled the whole game and made a run in the second half. We had a lot of missed opportunities down the stretch. We came up short but we showed a lot of heart,” said SHS head coach Rikki Wolfe. “We will regroup and get back to work.”
Sasakwa trailed 30-24 at halftime before both teams scored nine points each in the third quarter.
Alina Rangel led Sasakwa with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Emileigh Palmer and Cednei Hulbutta both scored 10 points each. Palmer also sank a pair of treys.
Marianna Siqueros led Earlsboro with 19, while Miranda Switch followed with 11. Lacy Haynes just missed double figures with nine points for the Lady Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.